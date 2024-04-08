Kevin Costner has always aim to paint a portrait of America: its origins, its flaws and its legends. As we know from Dances with Wolves, the Western has become his preferred genre for expressing his political commitment to democracy and the environment.

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon, An American Saga in this year’s selection,” says Kevin Costner. “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come. Horizon, An American Saga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film…”.

After forays into the Hatfields and McCoys and Yellowstone series, he returns with Horizon, An American Saga to the genre that made the heyday of American cinema for a monumental project about the cost, in terms of war and violence, of the construction and expansion of the United States of America.

Horizon, An American Saga will be released in 4 episodes over several months, starring Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone in the lead roles.

A successful and popular actor — remember Elliott Ness in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables — Kevin Costner got behind the camera in 1990 with Dances with Wolves, a humanist chronicle in which he plays an American Civil War soldier close to a Sioux tribe. Dances with Wolves has become a cult feature and was a critical and box-office success, winning 7 Oscars including Best Picture.

Kevin Costner continued to showcase his acting talent, constantly revealing new facets of his game: He played Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves by Kevin Reynolds (1991), Jim Garrison, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the Kennedy assassination in JFK by Oliver Stone (1991), a bodyguard on the lookout in Bodyguard by Mick Jackson (1992) and a fugitive with a big heart in A Perfect World by Clint Eastwood (1993).

Here is the trailer:

The pic opens on June 28th.