Joker falls in love with Lady Gaga in the teaser, just dropped about an hour ago.

The film opens in time for Oscar season (not as a Summer movie), with a very different look and feel, although still with the same melancholy and darkness.

The cast includes Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, Zazi Beetz, Lady Gaga, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Ken Leung, Steve Coogan and more.

Score by Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir. Lawrence Sher is back as the cinematographer. Edited by Jeff Groth.