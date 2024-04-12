Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

HollyShorts is getting into sports. The organizers are launching a new sports narrative and documentary short films category. Now in its 20th year, the Oscar-qualifying film festival (Best Live Action, Documentary, Animation and Grand Prix categories eligible) takes place August 8-17, 2024 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre and surrounding locations in Hollywood. NBA Champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend METTA WORLD PEACE (Metta Sandiford-Artest) will serve as head of the HollyShorts Sports Jury.

The new HollyShorts Sports Category calls for narrative or documentary shorts under 45 minutes total running time. Submissions are currently open via FilmFreeway.

Regular Deadline: May 10, 2024 – Standard $60, Student $55

Late Deadline: June 3, 2024 – Standard $70, Student $65

HollyShorts is on the fast-track. The festival had 9 alumni short films nominated for Academy Awards with two-time alumni Ben Proudfoot taking home the Oscar for The Last Repair Shop.

The annual Academy Awards-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF) brings together top creators, industry leaders and companies and has launched many filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. HollyShorts, regular on MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee list”, also engages its community and spotlights short films year-round through monthly screenings, panels, and networking events.

About HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF) #HSFF2024

www.hollyshorts.com

The annual Academy Awards® Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival will celebrate its 20th year in August 2024. HollyShorts (HSFF) brings together top creators, industry leaders, and companies and has launched many filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. HollyShorts, regular on MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee list,” also engages its community and spotlights short films year-round through monthly screenings, panels, and networking events. HollyShorts Film Festival will take place in-person between August 8-17th, 2024 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, with the annual Awards Gala set to take place on August 17th, 2024.