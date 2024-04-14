Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Ryan Gosling hosted one of the funniest Saturday Night Llives in a while and not a moment too soon. As Israel and Iran were on the brink of war, amid a brutal election season, Saturday Night Live offered some relief. I didn’t watch the show. I never do. Thankfully, Youtube has all of the best skits.

“Here we are again, back in 2023!” Brilliant.

And that they send up Taylor Swift’s showstopper, All too Well, which burned up audiences all over the world, makes it quite the time capsule.

Every so often, SNL hits it out of the park – when they remember what is funny (universal subjects) and what isn’t (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Here are some other highlights, including a nod back to Gosling’s viral clip with Kate McKinnon:

And here is the original, from six years ago, now with 19 million views on Youtube:

More from last night’s episode:

Beavis and Butthead

Sending up Erin Brockovich:

I didn’t watch the whole thing, so I don’t know whether they brought back Gosling’s hilarious Woke Jeans ad (I would bet not, though, considering the climate of fear and all, but if they did, let me know).

From six years ago: