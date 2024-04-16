Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 16, 2024) – Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is thrilled to announce that Carol Burnett, a legendary figure in entertainment, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. The Gracie Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a woman whose work in media honors the legacy of Gracie Allen, a pioneering force in the industry and the award’s namesake. Additionally, Emmy Award-winning artist, Rachel Platten, will be performing at the gala, adding to the evening’s celebration. A full list of this year’s winners can be found here.

“Carol Burnett is a true icon of television and entertainment, whose impact spans decades and resonates with audiences of all ages. Her groundbreaking work on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ set a standard for excellence in comedy and storytelling, earning her countless awards and accolades,” said Becky Brooks, president of the AWMF. “We are truly privileged to recognize her outstanding contributions to the industry and celebrate her remarkable career at the Gracie Awards Gala, where the talented Rachel Platten will also be inspiring us with a special performance with her unforgettable female anthems.”

Burnett, an award-winning actress and bestselling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably “The Carol Burnett Show.” Named in 2007 by TIME as one of 100 Best Television Shows of All Time, “The Carol Burnett Show” ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

As a highly acclaimed actress, she has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an ACE Award, the Peabody, and a Grammy. A Kennedy Center Honoree, the recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom; was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The City of Los Angeles named the intersection of Highland Avenue and Selma directly adjacent to Hollywood High School, Burnett’s alma mater, Carol Burnett Square and CBS Studios dedicated “The Carol Burnett Artist Entrance” in her honor. Burnett was celebrated by her colleagues and fellow actors with the Life Achievement honors at the 2016 SAG Awards. In 2019, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association created The Carol Burnett Award which is an honorary Golden Globe to celebrate outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. Burnett was the first recipient in its inauguration, followed by Ellen Degeneres this year.

Currently, Carol is in a new series for Apple TV that premiered this past March 20th entitled, “Palm Royal.” The setting for the comedy is 1969 Palm Beach, Florida and its high society life of inclusion vs. exclusion. Carol plays the matriarch in that world. Cast includes Kristin Wiig, Allyson Janney, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas.

Platten catapulted to fame with her anthem “Fight Song,” a global sensation that has left an indelible mark on modern culture with over billions of streams. Beyond her chart-topping success, Rachel’s journey as a mother of two and a multifaceted artist continues to evolve, as she tours the world and prepares to release a new album in Fall 2024. Her first track, “Girls,” from her forthcoming album is already topping the charts. With her upcoming release, Rachel aims to deepen her connection with audiences by exploring themes of honesty in her personal struggles, and the art of healing thru her heartfelt songwriting.

The Gracie Awards Gala is fundamentally rooted in supporting AWMF’s charitable endeavors. As a non-profit organization, AWMF is committed to developing educational programs, charitable activities, and scholarship initiatives that directly benefit women in the media. Through these investments, AWMF remains steadfast in its mission to cultivate growth, empowerment, and leadership opportunities for women throughout the industry.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

# # #

Press Contacts:

The Samonte Group

Michael Samonte and Alyssa Kind (Furnari)

Michael@SamonteGroup.com; Alyssa@SamonteGroup.com

Rachel Platten:

Bobbie Gale

2bentertainment

bobbie@2bentertainment.net