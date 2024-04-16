Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The SAG/AFTRA awards have released their calendar for this year. Here is how it shakes out, vis a vis the Oscars. It’s a hit and miss prospect, whether the Oscars will match the SAG awards. Last year, Lily Gladstone won the SAG and lost the Oscar to Emma Stone, on account of the Oscars mirroring the BAFTAs almost exactly. It makes sense if you imagine voters voting as soon as they got their ballots and not waiting out the SAG awards to catch any sort of wave of enthusiasm. The window was tight this past year. Would they have still picked Emma Stone? Ya. You don’t get that naked in a movie and have that much sex and give a great performance on top of that without pulling in the gold statue (ladies, take note).

But you never know. I am saving more in-depth analysis of the Oscars for a column coming in a bit, so I won’t go into detail too much except to say that this season, it really won’t matter who wins the SAG/AFTRA unless there is just one solid consensus all the way through – which does sometimes happen. Awards shows can be influential if people watch them and they help shape consensus.

Now that the SAG awards are exclusively on Netflix, does that mean more people watch or less? Or are people so checked out they only watched Poor Things, Barbie and Oppenheimer? Who knows. Either way, it won’t make much of a difference now. But, FYI.

2024

November 26th – Ballots sent to voters (Golden Globes)

December 4 – Ballots due (Golden Globes)

December 9 – Nominations announced (Golden Globes)

December 9th – preliminary voting begins (Oscars)

December 13th – Final ballots mailed (Golden Globes)

December 13th – preliminary voting ends (Oscars)

December 16th – Voting starts (Screen Actors Guild)

2025

January 1 – Final ballots due (Golden Globes)

January 5 – 82nd Annual Golden Globes

January 5 – Voting closes (Screen Actors Guild)

January 8 – Nominations Announced (Screen Actors Guild)

January 8 – Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT (Oscars)

January 12 – Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT, Sunday (Oscars)

January 15 – Final voting starts (Screen Actors Guild)

January 17 – Oscars Nominations

February 11 – Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT (Oscars)

February 18 – Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT (Oscars)

February 21 – Final voting closes (Screen Actors Guild)

February 23 – Screen Actors Guild Awards

March 2 – 97th Oscars