We’re still one down this week, and this week it’s Megan! Never fear, Joey and Clarence carry on with a discussion of film and television. On the film side, they review Alex Garland’s divisive box office winner Civil War. Then, on the TV front, they cover Netflix’s gorgeously photographed Ripley and the “high-class trash” that is Starz’s Mary and George.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)