Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Hello there, from time to time we’ve had to fix our comments. We’ve been using Disqus for a very long time, but at some point, it just stopped syncing the comments. I tried everything I knew how to fix it, but instead Ryan and a few of us manually synced them several times per day. That means syncing them from the Disqus database to the WordPress database. Since we’ve been around so long we have a massive databank of comments – like billions. So importing them has proved problematic to the new Disqus account I installed.

Long story short, I am now using native WordPress comments with a plugin that makes them slightly easier to use. It’s not as good as Disqus, and many comments have been washed away in the process. We’re sorry about that. Over the weekend, I’m going to try one more time to import the old comments so we at least have all of them accounted for.

Just thought you should know. Thanks for being patient with us and apologies for the many snafus.