Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards. The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will be presented live on Friday, June 7, at 8 PM EDT / delayed PT, on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy® Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, and streamed on The Emmys® apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”

“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”

The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. The press release with full credits information will be available on Monday, April 29, following the one week gratis credit change window. The category split will also be announced on that date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.

The June 7th telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys®, more than any other network. The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy® ceremony will stream live at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.TheEmmys.tv).

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access on-demand the day after the special airs.

51st Daytime Emmy Awards

1 – DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

2 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

3 – ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Extra

Syndicated

4 – CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Max

5 – LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Syndicated

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

Syndicated

The People’s Court

Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Syndicated

6 – TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Street Somm

Tastemade

7 – INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Magnolia Network

Hack My Home

Netflix

Martha Gardens

Roku

Windy City Rehab

HGTV

8 – LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

George to the Rescue

NBC

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network

Homegrown

Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

9 – ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

10 – EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

NBC

Ireland Made with Love

PBS

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild

National Geographic

11 – DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

SpringHill

Unexpected

Hulu

12 – SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

The Dads

Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

13 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

General Hospital

ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital

ABC

14 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of our Lives

Peacock

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

15 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech

Days of our Lives

Peacock

16 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital

ABC

Bryton James as Devon Winters

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of our Lives

Peacock

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos

The Bay

Popstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon

The Bay

Popstar! TV

17 – GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital

ABC

Guy Pearce as Mike Young

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux

Days of our Lives

Peacock

18 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro

The View

ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Live with Kelly and Mark

Syndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

19 – CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

PBS

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

Eduardo Garcia

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Magnolia Network

Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Cooks

Roku

Sophia Roe

Counter Space

Tastemade

Buddy Valastro

Legends of the Fork

A&E

20 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

Frank Caprio

Caught in Providence

Facebook Watch

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,

Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith,

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Deborah Norville

Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret

Les Trent

Inside Edition

Syndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones

Divorce Court

FOX

Judge Judy Sheindlin

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

21 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

PBS

Derrick Campana

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern

Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë

Magnolia Network

Jet Tila

Ready Jet Cook

Food Network

22 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

23 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Super Animals

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

24 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

25 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

TrueSouth

ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

26 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

27 – OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Mysteries of the Faith

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

28 – ORIGINAL SONG

“Shine”

General Hospital

ABC

“Unexpected Truth”

Unexpected

Hulu

“We’re Home”

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

29 – LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital

ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

30 – TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

31 – CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Living For The Dead

Hulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

CBN

32 – SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Max

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

33 – MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients

PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

TrueSouth

ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

34 – OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

35 – SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

36 – MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Netflix

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

Super Animals

Syndicated

Tex Mex Motors

Netflix

37 – CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Start Up

PBS

The Young and the Restless

CBS

38 – ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

General Hospital

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

39 – COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

40 – HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS