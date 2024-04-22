Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I sure wish they’d shrink their Best Picture contenders down to five. I know they’re not ready for that yet, but that is the best thing they could do to bring back the power and glory of the Oscars.

At any rate, the new rules mostly deal with forcing streamers like Netflix to screen their movies in theaters in large markets for at least 7 days. I think Apple did that with Killers of the Flower Moon.

In the Best Picture category, the expanded theatrical eligibility requirements, approved by the Board of Governors in June 2023, will take effect for the 97th Oscars®. Upon completion of an initial qualifying run, currently defined as a one-week theatrical release in one of the six U.S. qualifying cities, a film must meet the following additional theatrical standards for Best Picture eligibility:

Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than January 24, 2025.

Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.

Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

I think everyone knows what a dire situation the business of Hollywood is in now. We need movie theaters and need movies made here to fill them.

Other rules:

Animated feature films submitted in the International Feature Film category are now eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category if eligibility requirements outlined for both categories are met.

The new eligibility period for the International Feature Film category is November 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

In the Music (Original Score) category, three composers will be allowed to receive individual statuettes if, in rare circumstances, they all contributed fully to the score. Previously, three composers were required to submit as a group. The rules now clarify the definition of a group as a recognized band. The shortlist will increase from 15 to 20 titles.

In the Writing categories, a final shooting script will now be required for submission.

Changes were also made to the testimonial awards presented at the Governors Awards. The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, given to a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production, will now be presented as an Oscar® statuette. The definition of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was revised to clarify the broad term humanitarian efforts; the award will be "given to an individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities."

Two special awards presented at the Scientific and Technical Awards have been renamed: Gordon E. Sawyer Award to "Scientific and Technical Lifetime Achievement Award" John A. Bonner Award to "Scientific and Technical Service Award"

have been renamed:

Kind of interesting. We could see a movie get nominated in Best Picture, International Feature AND animated. The way things are going, that is exactly what’s about to happen.