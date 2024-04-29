Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Disney will be bringing back some of its more reliable brands when the sequel to The Lion king hits theaters this Christmas, December 20. Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins directs, with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is described as “Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.” Not gonna lie, it looks kind of great. I hope it is. I hope there isn’t a “message” beyond a great story.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

New and returning cast members were called on to lend their voices to the film:

– Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

– Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

– Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

– Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

– Preston Nyman as Zazu

– Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

– Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

– Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

– Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

– Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

– John Kani as Rafiki

– Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

– Billy Eichner as Timon

– Donald Glover as Simba

– Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

– And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

“Mufasa: The Lion King,” the new film coming to theaters Dec. 20 explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. The film has an all-star roster of talent bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life—plus, celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the film’s songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Said Miranda, “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it. It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.”