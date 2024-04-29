Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Last year was the first time that I predicted the Tony Award nominations, and I did…all right. In March of last year, I saw eventual Best Musical winner, Kimberly Akimbo, as well as revivals contenders Parade and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. I haven’t made it back to Broadway since that, so we are flying blind this time, people! Let’s just dive right in!

Best Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Watch out for: Water for Elephants, Here Lies Love, Lempicka

There are a whopping 15 musicals eligible for this category, the most since 2014 where 12 musicals duked it out. How many surprises might there be?

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Play

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Watch out for: The Shark is Broken, Patriots

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Watch out for: The Wiz

After receiving 7 Olivier Awards in the West End, it was a bit surprising how mixed the reaction was to Cabaret. Does it stumble in other categories? Audiences had fun with Andrew Rannells and Josh reuniting. Merrily is poised to be the darling of the night.

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

There are only 2 other revivals this season–Doubt and Uncle Vanya. Can one of them surprise and swap in?

Best Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Watch out for: Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Best Actor in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Chip Zien, Harmony

Watch out for: Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby, Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg!

Best Actress in a Play

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Watch out for: Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Best Actor in a Play

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Watch out for: Erick McCormack, The Cottage, William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya, Paul Sparks, Grey House

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Beuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Watch out for: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen, Nikki M. James, Suffs

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Paul Alexander Nolan, Water for Elephants

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Watch out for: Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Celia Kenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

Watch out for: Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic, Lucy DeVito, I Feel That

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Michael Imperioli, An Enemy of the People

Will Keen, Patriots

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Watch out for: Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya, Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Best Book of a Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

Hell’s Kitchen

Lempicka

The Outsiders

Suffs

Watch out for: Here Lies Love, Illinoise

Best Direction of a Musical

Rebecca Frecknali, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love

Watch out for: Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Sam Gold, An Enemy of the People

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Watch out for: Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Tina Landau, Mother Play

Best Original Score

Days of Wine and Roses

Here Lies Love

The Outsiders

Suffs

Stereophonic

Watch out for: The Notebook, Lempicka

I probably shouldn’t be including Stereophonic with such a robust possibility of musicals, but, hey…why not?

Best Choreography

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Illinoise

The Outsiders

The Who’s Tommy

The Wiz

Watch out for: Hell’s Kitchen