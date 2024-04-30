Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This week, the Water Cooler breaks down Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, which has exploded onto the streaming world and grew exponentially in viewers week to week. Starring Richard Gadd based on his own one-man show, the limited series explores the real-life events of an unexpected relationship between Donny Dunn (Gadd) and Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) that eventually devolves into a terrifying stalking case. We talk about the challenges of the series and its eventual contention in the 2024 Emmy race.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

