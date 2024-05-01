Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The game of Oscar predicting is fun. Except when it’s not. Take it from an old-timer who built Oscarwatch.com in 1999 and watched an entire Oscar-watching industry explode. The early days of the internet were like the Gold Rush. Building a business in such a wide-open new world was an exciting time. You could be anything, say anything, or disrupt anything. Only Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and Premiere Mag (along with Gold Derby) were covering the Oscars when I got online.

The LA Times would publish Oscar predictions closer to the day of the big show, which was always in March, sometimes April. It was a Springtime thing, an outdoor event for the public to gawk at the movie stars, and essentially a publicity event for Hollywood.

But the trades were, except a few op-eds now and again and their film reviews, publicity outlets for the studios. They made money on advertising and they served their needs well. When I came along, I saw an opportunity to carve a path, as so many bloggers were doing back then, to talk about stuff that no one was talking about.

Eventually, blogs would bloom at the trades and at sites like the New York Times and the LA Times. But now, Jay Penske owns a major portion of entertainment coverage. The Penske Media Corp owns Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Gold Derby, and Indiewire. He consolidated all of their Oscar ad money under one umbrella, more or less, to build an empire on For Your Consideration ads.

It was a smart move when the Oscars were doing well, and the industry was profitable. But Hollywood is having a moment. They’re making less films. People aren’t really going to see them, and all you get from the press is gaslighting – this isn’t happening, everything’s fine. Well, everything is not fine. The Oscar industry is oversaturated. Too many people are covering the Oscars, and not enough content to fill the race.

But that also presents a unique opportunity for Hollywood and the Oscars to rebuild or build back better. It’s a clean slate of sorts. That’s why I think it won’t be business as usual at the Oscars and why I think the predictions might be a wee bit off base.

In looking at two of the early Oscar predictors I see that neither of them have Kevin Costner’s two-part western, Horizon. I know they’re young. They don’t remember the old days when the Oscars were BIG. They seem to still see the Oscars are small. But I think Oppenheimer’s win last year signaled a pendulum shift. There is no way they’re going back to small to kill what’s left of their brand and to help Hollywood sink like the Titanic.

And in case you did not know, there is an APP called Awards Expert run by the Oscar Experts. You can download the app and enter your own picks, if you dare.

I look at these predictions, with one or two exceptions and I think this is more for the Spirit Awards, the Gothams, Film Twitter. This isn’t where the Oscars need to be. They need to be BIG OSCAR MOVIES like they used to be. They know this. Good thing for them, they have these movies coming this year to do just that. In addition to Dune 2, we have:

Horizon – Kevin Costner’s epic western in two parts is exactly the kind of thing Hollywood and the Oscars were made for. A film in two parts means either they’ll be seen as one movie or two movies. Either way, that’s what I’m looking at right now.

Joker Folie A Deux – Todd Phillips – he has a great Oscar story. Joker might not have been the right film for 2019, but it is most definitely the right film for 2024. And makes me think there will be a strong narrative for the follow-up.

Furiosa – George Miller’s Mad Max prequel. Yet again, a Big Oscar Movie ahead that will be huge at the box office.

Gladiator 2 – yes, I know it’s a sequel but so are Furiosa and Folie A Deux. It is what it is. If the Academy is going to keep ten slots then we have to fill them.

After that, then we move on to the films they have on their lists. That’s how I not only see the race, but how I think we should think about the race. Think BIG.

The Oscar race right now is already building a consensus out of nothing. And while that’s fun for sure, in a crisis like the one Hollywood is living through, it’s potentially deadly. Mark Harris used to talk about how the pundits narrowed the race too much, which meant the whole thing was already a foregone conclusion. Not only is that boring, but at the moment, we really do need movies to lead, not pundits.

That a consensus is already building this early is strange. They have A24’s Sing Sing WINNING. Almost all of them do. And maybe they’re right. I guess you never know. But I think that looks more like a Best Actor thing than a Best Picture thing. I guess we’ll have to wait and see. I’m not so sure this is our winner this early out. The reviews are good but I’m not picking up Best Picture of the Year from them. That is not to diss the movie at all. It’s just to say, aren’t we getting ahead of ourselves here?

We need to find a way to get the Oscars and the box office back together again, like last year. I really do feel that this is the path for Hollywood going forward.

I think about The Godfather in 1972. Of course, we’re never going back to that era, but is worth remembering that there was a time when a film was released to the public that topped the box office and won Best Picture for the sole reason that it was the greatest film of the year. Not the most Oscar-friendly hothouse flower, no. The greatest film of the year that moved the needle in American culture.

The Godfather was such a great movie – it is every bit as fresh today as it was in 1972. I might say that about all of the Best Picture winners in that era:

1970-Patton – still as great as it ever was.

1971-The French Connection – holy shit great, even still.

1972-Do I need to say its name?

1973-The Sting (great by today’s standards)

1974-The Godfather II — brilliant beyond words.

1975-One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – also good, though not as good as Jaws

1976-Rocky–very good for its time (Taxi Driver, All the President’s Men better)

1977-Annie Hall — off the charts great.

1978-The Deer Hunter — are you kidding me?

1979-Kramer vs. Kramer — it’s good, but Apocalypse Now was right there.

Okay, so it’s never going to be that good again. The reason things bottomed out is because of “The Oscar Movie.” It became a thing in the Weinstein Miramax era. They figured out they could bypass the whole popular movie thing and hand-deliver to Oscar voters the exact kind of movie they wanted without it having also to be successful and popular.

That helped make the Oscars slightly more niche. This happened in the 1990s and thereafter. We’re still living through the era of the “The Oscar Movie.” But we’re due for a counterculture movement and a pendulum swing.

The bottom line is this: the days of the hothouse flowers are probably over as Hollywood tries to revive the corpse. Hopefully that means we’ll start to see more of a crossover between Big Box Office and the Oscars.

The movies these guys are predicting look like the Film Twitter Awards, more or less. They don’t look like the Big Oscar Movies I think the industry will want to reach for, cling to for dear life and hope there are enough lifeboats to fit all of the people.