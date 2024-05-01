Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

“Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century’s most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler’s private bathtub.

Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.”

Here is the story about Lee Miller in Hitler’s bathtub:

What’s odd about the description of Miller and the story in the New Yorker above is that there is only one mention of her relationship with Man Ray, the famous photographer. In fact, she was known only as his muse for a very long time. “Eventually, having grown bored of being in front of the camera, she made an impulsive move to Paris with the aim of apprenticing with Man Ray, and she became his muse, his student, and his collaborator.”

She was also his lover. Here is a video by her son, Antony Penrose.

I guess in the post-woke Hollywood we’re not supposed to see men as being important. In this case, though, Man Ray was kind of a big deal. But Lee Miller does deserve her own moment in the spotlight, that’s for sure.

Here is a doc about Lee Miller: