I’m just using the opportunity to post the trailer again because why not.

Kevin Costner is riding into town just in time to save Hollywood. I know my box office predictions have been, shall we say, off of late, but I really do think this movie will bring out people who would not ordinarily go to the movies. How do I know that? I have a hunch based on the idea that this is a movie I know I would make an effort to go out to see, and if I feel that way, I imagine others will too.

But we have to see it first. We don’t know if it will be good. I’ll tell you this, though, it’s going to have to really suck for people to skip it. This is exactly the kind of movie Hollywood should be making. An epic with a big star at the center in a genre people love.

Do I think the praetorian guard that the critics have become will fall all over themselves for this movie? No, I do not. I think they’ll be overly harsh. But I don’t think that will matter ultimately. If it’s good, if it isn’t, people will come.