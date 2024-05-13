New York, N.Y. (May 13, 2024): GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ 39 theater wing members named their favorites in New York theater for the second annual Dorian Theater Awards, this time toasting the best in Broadway and Off-Broadway for the 2023-2024 season. Like GALECA’s Dorian film and TV awards, the group’s stage honors celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions.

Leading on the Broadway side with six nominations each: The new play Stereophonic by David Adjmi and the Maria Friedman-helmed revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Dorian Award have four members of the Stereophonic cast competing for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play, and three actors from Merrily We Roll Along in the run. All Dorian Award performance categories are gender neutral.

In Off-Broadway categories, Oh, Mary!, writer-star Cole Escola’s Broadway-bound play about Mary Todd Lincoln, ruled with five nominations. Teeth, Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs’ musical about an evangelical teen girl with hidden talents, and Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are—co-written with David Ives and adapted from two films by Luis Buñuel—each scored four nods.

For the wing’s special new accolade, LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season, GALECA members nominated writer/actor Cole Escola, composer Michael R. Jackson, director Michael Greif, along with actors Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson and Conrad Ricamora.

The nominees for the group’s career achievement award, LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer, are awe-inspiring multi-hyphenate André De Shields and four distinctly legendary playwrights: Charles Busch, Christopher Durang (nominated posthumously), Taylor Mac and Paula Vogel.

“I think we’re all actually happy to say GALECA’s members had a daunting task of sifting through so many exciting plays and musical this season,” said Cary Wong, the group’s Off-Broadway lead. “Considering Broadway alone put up 38 productions this season, New York theater has definitely bounced back from 18 months of Covid closures. From popular adaptations like The Notebook todaring new works likeLempicka, Dorian Award voters and all theater goers had plenty to rave and dish about.”

GALECA will once again help kick off Pride Month by announcing this year’s Dorian Theater Awards on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Full list of 2024 Dorian Theater Awards nominees:

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Here Lies Love

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

Lempicka

The Outsiders

Suffs

Outstanding Broadway Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Just for Us

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Alex Edelman, Just For Us

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Laurie Metcalf, Grey House

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Hannah Cruz, Suffs

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt

Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Elle Fanning, Appropriate

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Illinoise

Lempicka

Mother Play

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

Here Lies Love

Illinoise

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Merrily We Roll Along

Suffs

Stereophonic

The Broadway Showstopper Award

— To a standout production number or scene

Appropriate, “Epilogue: The Plantation Decays”

Illinoise, “Chicago”

Lempicka, “Woman Is”

Merrily We Roll Along, “Franklin Shepard INC”

The Outsiders, “The Rumble”

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

All the Devils Are Here

The Ally

The Connector

Oh, Mary!

Primary Trust

Teeth

Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production

Bark of Millions

Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet

Make Me Gorgeous

Oh, Mary!

Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Charles Busch, Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy

Nicholas Christopher, Jelly’s Last Jam

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust

Moses Ingram, Sunset Baby

Rachel Bay Jones, Here We Are

Alyse Alan Louis, Teeth

Taylor Mac, Bark of Millions

Ruthie Ann Miles, The Light in the Piazza

Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here

Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Susan Blommaert, Grief Hotel

Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life

Bobby Cannavale, Here We Are

Micaela Diamond, Here We Are

Joaquina Kalukango, Jelly’s Last Jam

Julia Lester, I Can Get it For You Wholesale

Steven Pasquale, Teeth

David Hyde Pierce, Here We Are

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

James Scully, Oh, Mary!

Jennifer Van Dyck, Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy

Anna Zavelson, The Light in the Piazza

LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season

Cole Escola

Michael Greif

Jonathan Groff

Michael R. Jackson

Sarah Paulson

Conrad Ricamora

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award

— For a lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Charles Busch

André De Shields

Christopher Durang (nominated posthumously)

Taylor Mac

Paula Vogel

Productions With Multiple Nominations

Merrily We Roll Along – 6

Stereophonic – 6

Illinoise – 5

Lempicka – 5

Oh, Mary! – 5

Suffs – 5

Appropriate – 4

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 4

Here We Are – 4

Mother Play – 4

Purlie Victorious – 4

Teeth – 4

Hell’s Kitchen – 3

Here Lies Love – 3

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – 3

The Outsiders – 3

Prayer for the French Republic – 3

All the Devils Are Here – 2

Bark of Millions – 2

Days of Wine and Roses – 2

Ibsen’s Ghost – 2

Jelly’s Last Jam – 2

Just for Us – 2

The Light in the Piazza – 2

Mary Jane – 2

Primary Trust – 2

The Who’s Tommy – 2