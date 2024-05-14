Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

On his YouTube channel, Coppola writes, “Our new film MEGALOPOLIS is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over.”

I can’t wait to see this. There is a story to be told here about the titans of the counterculture presiding over the collapse of a once-mighty empire they helped build. I wonder if that is what the movie will ultimately be about. Most people attending the Cannes Film Fest won’t see it that way because they’ve not yet arrived to this conclusion and thus, won’t recognize it except to see it in terms of “good” and “bad” people. Maybe. Maybe not. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.