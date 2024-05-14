Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Is this the beginning of awards season dominance for Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, Ripley and The Curse? The Gotham Film & Media Institute dropped nominations for their first annual TV awards, and a lot of prestige, buzzy shows got a boost. One of the best mentions? X-Men ’97 in Breakthrough Drama Series among contenders Black Cake, Fallout, The Curse and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Check out the official press release and list of nominees below.

___________________________________________________________________

New York, NY (May 14, 2024) – The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today the nominations in seven competitive award categories for the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, recognizing a range of series, including Baby Reindeer, Ripley, The Curse, Shōgun, Bodkin, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Black Twitter: A People’s History as well as performances from Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder in The Curse, Andrew Scott in Ripley, Kristen Wiig in Palm Royale, Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer, and Lily Gladstone in Under The Bridge, among others.

“In a historic moment for The Gotham, we’re thrilled to recognize an extraordinary collection of TV series and the brilliant creators responsible for bringing them to the screen,” said Jeffrey Sharp, The Gotham’s Executive Director. “As an organization dedicated to celebrating and nurturing independent media, we know the inaugural 2024 Gotham TV Awards will honor many truly deserving creatives while widening our reach and expanding our impact. We are enormously proud to celebrate the remarkable talent represented in today’s nominations.”

For the past decade, the 33-year old Gotham Awards has honored excellence in television in three Gotham Awards categories – Breakthrough Series (Over 40 minutes), Breakthrough Series (Under 40 minutes), and Outstanding Performance in a New Series – and celebrated a diverse array of TV creators with Gotham Tributes, including tributes to creators such as Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy. Additionally, The Gotham Film & Media Institute has supported numerous emerging TV creators through its year-round programming. Moving forward, all television awards will be given out at the Gotham TV Awards. The 2024 Gotham TV Awards Ceremony will be held live and in person at 7PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Cipriani 25 in New York City.

The Breakthrough Comedy, Drama, Limited and Nonfiction Series Awards will honor exceptionally realized new fiction and nonfiction series that expand the possibilities of creativity in serialized content. Outstanding Performance Awards will honor outstanding performances in the three Breakthrough fiction series categories (Comedy, Drama and Limited Series). Nominees were selected by committees of film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and others directly involved in making television will determine the final Gotham TV Award recipients.

The 2024 Gotham TV Award nominations are:

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Bodkin

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers; (Netflix)

Colin from Accounts

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O’Donnell, Brian Walsh, executive producers; (Paramount+)

Gen V

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Cake

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, Oprah Winfrey; executive producers (Hulu)

Fallout

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators; James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Hiro Murai, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Curse

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Emma Stone, executive producers (Showtime Networks)

X-Men ‘97

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, executive producers (Walt Disney Studios)

Breakthrough Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, executive producers (Netflix)

Ripley

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers (Netflix)

The Sympathizer

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen , Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director (HBO | Max)

Shōgun

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers (FX Network)

Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers (Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Black Twitter: A People’s History

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, Andrew Whitney, executive producers (Hulu)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Life on Our Planet

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, Steven Spielberg, executive producers (Netflix)

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO | Max)

STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, Caroline Waterlow, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, Bodkin (Netflix)

Siobhán Cullen, Bodkin (Netflix)

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts (Paramount+)

Kaya Scodelario, The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Jaz Sinclair, Gen V (Amazon MGM Studios)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV +)

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, The Curse (Showtime Networks)

Walton Goggins, Fallout (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mia Isaac, Black Cake (Hulu)

Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime Networks)

Zine Tseng, 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Ambika Mod, One Day (Netflix)

Tobias Menzies, Manhunt (Apple TV+)

Andrea Riseborough, The Regime (HBO | Max)

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (FX Network)

Anna Sawai, Shōgun t(FX Network)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Ji-young Yoo, Expats (Amazon MGM Studios)

Nominating Committees for the 2024 Gotham TV Awards were:

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series:

Mae Abdulbaki, Movie Reviews Editor, Screen Rant

Judy Berman, TV Critic, TIME

Valerie Complex, Associate Editor/ Film Editor, Deadline

Caroline Darya Framke, Freelance

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Drama Series and Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series:

Melanie McFarland, Senior Critic, Salon.com

Liz Shannon Miller, Senior Entertainment Editor, Consequence

Kaiya Shunyata, TV Critic, RogerEbert.com

Ben Travers, TV Critic and Deputy Director, IndieWire

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Limited Series and Outstanding Performance in Limited Series:

Jen Chaney, TV Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture

Daniel Fienberg, Chief Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Tallerico, Managing Editor, RogerEbert.com

Chris Vognar, Cultural Critic, Freelance

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Bedatri Choudhury, Arts and Entertainment Editor, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Programmer, DOCNYC & SFFILM

Kendra Hodgson, Managing Director, Women Make Movies

Karen McMullen, Festival Director and Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival, Senior Programmer, DOC NYC

Sponsor

The Premier Sponsor of the 2024 Gotham TV Awards is Vanity Fair.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gotham Awards & Gotham TV Awards

The Gotham Awards is the first major awards show of the awards season that honors outstanding and groundbreaking voices in storytelling. For over 30 years, the Gotham Awards has provided support for the work that The Gotham Film & Media Institute does year-round to celebrate and nurture film and media creators with vital resources to bring their work to fruition. Launched in 2024, the Gotham TV Awards recognizes outstanding television series and performances as well as celebrates icons of the industry.