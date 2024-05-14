Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The 2024 Emmy race seemed fairly established a few weeks ago. Netflix’s The Crown, FX’s The Bear, and FX’s Shōgun all seemed poised to sweep their various races. However, growing discontent with the Drama races and a perceived weakness in frontrunner The Crown perhaps spurred networks with limited series to seek placement within the Drama race. A few titles have been whispered to make this shift, but FX’s Shōgun seems most likely. AD’s own Jalal Haddad joins the podcast to chat about the category shifts and the impact of potential changes on the Emmy race.

Before that, we have a good catch-up chat.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

