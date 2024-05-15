Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Awards Daily talks to Girls5Eva costume designer Matthew Hemesath about channeling iconic looks from the 2000s for the Season 3 episode “Orlando.”

Even though Girls5Eva made the leap from Peacock to Netflix this season, costume designer Matthew Hemesath says that the only thing that changed for production was the compressed filming schedule and the potential to reach a larger audience.

“Every choice needed to be a little bolder and a little more special,” says Hemesath, “and I feel like we got to do that with Season 3. I thought it was even more sparkly than Season 2.”

Episode 4’s “Orlando” finds the girls performing at a Millennial’s 37th birthday party with the theme of “posters I had in my teenage bedroom.”

“It was so fun because we all love to be nostalgic about that time period. To really get to do a big flashback again is always fun. With [the song] ‘Sweet’N Low Daddy,’ we made those looks from scratch so it was fun to really put the denim and diamonds together and get to do something really silly.”

Although the denim and diamond look wasn’t so silly 20-some years ago when Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears wore matching denim outfits on the red carpet, something Hemesath drew inspiration from.

“Anytime we do a big group costume, I try to think of something that will pull them all together. We hadn’t done a denim moment yet. [Unlike Justin], there was no denim cowboy hat, but it was so fun to put all that together. I have boards and folders full of research from 20 years ago of funny VMA costumes or red-carpet looks. If it makes me laugh looking at the picture, we have to work it into the show.”

He also recreated Britney’s iconic “Oops! I Did It Again” look for Catherine Cohen, who plays Taffy.

“That was absolute joy. When I was in college in 1999, the first thing I ever learned to pattern and make was that red catsuit. My roommate wanted it, and I made it out of table vinyl, something you’d put on a picnic table. And it wasn’t stretchy at all, so it fit her, but she couldn’t move in it. But it was good for pictures. This was fun to revisit 20 years later with a little bit of better technology and fabric. We custom-made that for Cat because she’s supposed to be flawless. She has all this money. It can’t look off the rack. There were Britney squeals [when she saw it]. For 20 years, I thought the black shoes were the wrong choice for that outfit, but I still did it because we had to be true to it.”

When it comes to styling the group, Hemesath says he often likes to think of how the four—Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Summer (Busy Philipps)—will look like as a stage picture.

“After I do my fittings and I fit multiple options and we decide these are good, I will actually make paper dolls next to them and put them next to each other to see if the colors play well together. I can’t think of them as a single person; I have to think of them as a unit. Also, how will they play together with the supporting cast? I make a chart for each scene so everyone can see what my plan is for that scene and so makeup and hair can take their color and style cues off what has been approved. With that episode, I was definitely thinking about, okay, they’re going to Florida, we can turn the color up even more and a little more sheen and silky, kind of like we’re going on a fancy plane, but also pajamas. A little more pattern.”

Does Wickie’s sequin orange dress speak to the color of a Home Alone door knob, which is often referenced throughout the episode?

“I wish that I could say it was planned that way; maybe it was just sort of fate pushing me to serve the joke. I always like her to be dressed like she could fall onto a red carpet at any moment. That’s how I think of her style. She always wants to be ready for a camera opp. She needed to top them as always. Why not wear a sequined dress that looks like a goldfish and some snakeskin boots to go with it because the sequins aren’t enough? With Wickie, she’s too much, so I’m always doing too much with her look. The more chic version of that outfit would be a nice pump, but we had to go with that python boot because it was almost so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, “Orlando” marks a turning point for Summer who discovers her own power, both when it comes to scat-singing on stage to make herself happy and wearing something other than baby pink.

“We’ve never seen her in a blue like that before. Her outfit in Episode 4 is unlike anything we’ve ever seen her in. This season, she tried on a couple of those crazy looks in the beginning, but this is when she’s finding herself. The leopard is pulling a little of that pop star she’s always had in her, but to put her in blue and pants is very new for her.”

Of all the looks this season, Philipps wears his favorite one in the episode “Bomont,” when after burning all of her clothes, Summer resorts to pulling together an outfit via anything she can find in her hotel room.

“The costume’s insane, but also to make it was really fun because I got to collaborate with Teresa Mastropierro, our production designer. She was picking the bedspread fabric and pillows for the room, and we wanted those things for Busy to use as resources from the room. So Teresa and I had to talk a lot about colors and what the soft goods would be. And I was like, what if it’s a throw pillow? My goal was that the bodice looked like two throw pillows laid over each other and stitched together. And she was like, what about that strip of fabric on the bed? Once I got to the fitting with Busy, I was almost embarrassed to show it to her. I thought, have I gone too far? We had other options, but she just loved it. She said, ‘Don’t change a thing. No, I love it.’ She put it on, and we just laughed our asses off. And she took a lot of selfies. That’s how I knew she liked it.”

Girls5Eva is streaming on Netflix.