HamptonsFilm has announced some key updates for their 32nd annual Hamptons International Film Festival, taking place October 4-14, 2024 . I had the pleasure of attending the festival in 2018, and it remains one of my favorite experiences on the festival circuit.

Mary Heilmann, a world-renowned painter and the subject of the upcoming documentary feature Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads, and Hallucinations, has been selected as this year’s featured poster artist. Heilmann is a Bridgehampton-based artist. The documentary made its World Premiere at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival and is slated to be released by Tribeca Films later this year.

“This partnership will enhance our ability to create more opportunities and support filmmakers,” said

HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “We are grateful to our board member Regina K. Scully

and her Artemis Rising Foundation for recognizing the ongoing importance of film festivals and the art of

filmmaking as a cultural hallmark of our times.”

“Now more than ever, we need to find, support, and highlight our gifted storytellers. Our stories define our

culture. Through the lens of film and media, we evolve individually and collectively,” said Scully.

HamptonsFilm also shared the poster art for the 2024 festival, continuing the 32-year tradition of featuring

artwork from local Hamptons artists. This year’s poster features the internationally acclaimed artist Mary

Heilmann’s piece “Maricopa Highway”: 2014, oil on canvas, 42 x 42 x 1.5”, © Mary Heilmann. (Photo credit:

Marie Catalano, courtesy of the artist, 303 Gallery, New York, and Hauser & Wirth.)

A documentary on Heilmann’s life and career, Matt Creed’s MARY HEILMANN: WAVES, ROADS, AND

HALLUCINATIONS, had its world premiere at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival and is

scheduled to be released by Tribeca Films. HIFF will hold a screening of the documentary and unveil the

striking new poster with Ms. Heilmann’s work at an event this summer in conjunction with The Parrish Art

Museum.

Artemis Rising Foundation joins the festival’s returning sponsors: Premier Sponsor Audi; Signature Sponsors

UBS and King & Spalding; official Media Partners WNBC, The Atlantic, The East Hampton Star, The Purist;

Contributing Sponsors Naturopathica, Silvercup Studios and Assemble Media; and foundation supporters

New York State Council on the Arts and Suffolk County Film Commission.

