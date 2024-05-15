Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Many opinions exist about HBO’s spring satire The Regime.

Co-directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the limited series stars Oscar-winner Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham, the chancellor of a fictional / unnamed Central European country whose tumultuous reign generates mass chaos. The satirical political drama runs the gamut from pure comedy to tragedy to heartfelt drama, so its score needed to reflect that erratic journey. Composer Alex Heffes (The Last King of Scotland) partnered with Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat to create a score that fit the bill perfectly.

“There is a natural progression from this snappy, witty, sort of zany to darker and darker and more chaotic and more crazy. So, we split that up with Alexandre scoring the first three episodes, and then my score shakes the hand of Alexandre’s for a moment,” Heffes described. “Then, I started going off on this really dark trajectory, so I needed to really write new material for everything as there are new characters coming in and the story goes off in a new, darker direction.”

It’s that darker direction leading to deeply felt emotional beats that Heffes finds most compelling on projects of this scope. The wildly varying emotional palette lends itself to an increasingly complex and diverse musical palette. His score follows the trajectory of Elena as she starts to, as Heffes describes, journey from a cartoon despot to shedding her emotional armor by the end of the series.

Additionally, Heffes understands the way most modern viewers tend to consume limited series. They binge them within a handful of days if not hours. That impacts the way he approaches the score, which cannot emerge as one that feels segmented from episode to episode. Continuity is as important as reflecting the drama and the psychology of the characters.

Heffes dramatic contributions across the last three episodes of the series include variations on a love theme for Elena (Winslet) and Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), her advisor turned lover. Desplat’s initial contributions included a gorgeous love theme for the characters, but Heffes has the opportunity to provide the score that reflects the dissolution of their relationship — Elena imprisons him and subject him to torture. Their odd and erratic relationship could be seen as a reflection of the entire series’ tone.

“In my part of the show, they’re in this sort of honeymoon period where she’s slung him in jail in the dungeon, and all of a sudden he’s become the golden boy. So I wanted to write a theme that was their ridiculous honeymoon-like romantic moment that gets turned into, at the end of the show, Elena’s honeymoon romance theme with her own country,” Heffes revealed. “Everything is about everyone loving her the whole time whether it’s Zubak or her cabinet or the whole country.”

The score also tends to foreshadow and double-back on itself across both composers’ halves. Heffes includes bits of score that precede significant moments later in the series as an almost Easter egg hinting at ominous things to come. By the end of the series when Elena again regains power against the odds, the score becomes a kaleidoscopic take on itself. In the final scenes of the series, Heffes incorporated his three major themes as well as Desplat’s main title theme and mashes them all up together to reflect the insanity of the merry-go-round we’ve ridden for the previous six hours.

Given the non-specific geographic location of the series, Heffes took the opportunity to pull from an international roster of instrumentation. His score leverages eastern European balalaikas and dulcimers in addition to Australian didgeridoos and American-influenced marching bands or banjos. He even incorporates a Mexican ocarina that was shaped like a dragon. He also layers in moments of choral impact. True to Regime fashion, however, they’re not traditional choral arrangements. Rather, his choir grunts, huffs, and puffs to invoke the sense of a violent impending force of citizens encroaching on Elena.

But, despite all of the playful elements incorporated within the score, it’s that kaleidoscopic ending that Heffes found most compelling and challenging as a composer.

“It’s really interesting that, at the end of episode six, we can make the audience feel as if they’ve arrived somewhere that they understand. I bring all of the themes back together at the end where they literally all weave in and out of each other in a long, 3-minute sequence when [Elena] gives her big speech at the end. The idea is to make it look easy, but it was really quite difficult. I charted that out and made sure I included five or six themes from across the show, all in a 3-minute piece of music that also fits the picture and that narratively does what we need. But that’s a nuts and bolts thing as a composer. When you get on an airplane, you don’t want to know how the engine is constructed. You just want it to take you somewhere. That’s also what you want with music.”

