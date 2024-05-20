Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Emmy voting starts June 13, 2024. That’s a lot of television for the voting members of the Television Academy to consume before casting their votes on the 2024 Emmy season. Since we at the Water Cooler Podcast are such kind people, we thoughtfully offer our final recommendations on the Emmy season. What series would you like for the Television Academy to make sure they watch before they vote? Make your recommendations in the comments below!

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)