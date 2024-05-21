Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The only hope of saving Hollywood is if people want to come to see big movies on the big screen, movies like Horizon – a western saga in two parts. Clearly, it isn’t a film critic’s movie. Many of them delighted in trashing it in a way that almost makes it seem like Green Book Part Two or a second win by Trump. The hate seems misplaced. Well, it’s not when yo consider that Costner is a heterosexual masculine white male – aka the Enemy. Movies now, to be liked by critics, have to reflect their personal worldview and as we know, their worldview is increasingly insular. They like movies with women directors, or revolve around a social justice issue, or are about extreme sexuality or body horror. What they don’t seem to like anymore is NORMAL. It doesn’t float their boat.

Costner’s epic seems like Dune – a movie that is a set-up for the second part, but might not be a full meal, story wise, until the whole thing comes together. Maybe the movie the critics had in their minds didn’t match what they saw on the screen. Maybe showing the film at Cannes wasn’t the best idea. A rating as low as this one has might make already wary audiences think NAH.

On the other hand, most people who aren’t in the bubble of the Left hate the critics by now and no longer trust them. That they pan the movie might turn out to be one of its greatest selling points. What I can say is this: shaping the Oscar race around the tastes of critics rather than audiences has been devastating to the Oscars.

A fair assessment comes not from the newly elected elites in film criticism but from the OG’s, like Pete Hammond at Deadline:

Running three hours, this film, scheduled for release by New Line and Warner Bros on June 28, is just “Chapter 1”, first of an unusual planned series of four separate films (not sequels) continuing the massive story, with Chapter 2 already in the can and scheduled for an August 16 release, and Chapter 3 reportedly going before the cameras imminently. Of course this multi-part saga is not unusual for television, where it thrives in the limited series form, but for movies it is virtually unheard of — along with the fact that its star/director, who has been dreaming of this in various forms since 1988, is largely footing the bill.

Is he tilting at windmills here? Are today’s post-pandemic movie audiences ready to sign on and stay with it? Time will tell, but this first chapter is exactly what you would expect from Costner, who has delivered a movie smack in the tradition of the genre where greats like John Ford and Howard Hawks once rode with seminal classics that still live on but in which new attempts are few and far between. In fact I just saw a stunning 4K 70mm restoration of Ford’s endlessly copied 1956 classic The Searchers, a movie whose influence you can see even in Warner Bros’ upcoming post-apocalyptic Mad Max saga, Furiosa.

Most people understand that when you watch a long-form series you have to wait a few episodes for the whole thing to get rolling. That is true of Ripley, the best thing on TV besides The Curse. If they’d released Ripley in its first few episodes it would not seem like a great film. It would seem like an unfinished story. I expect that is what Horizon is (I hope to see it soon). And that when the second one is announced in August, the bigger story will come into focus.

What should be most worrisome about the situation we’re in now is what has become of film criticism and how much influence it has on the Oscar race. It is not unlike what is happening in politics, too, with the people at the top completely disconnected from the day-to-day reality of the majority. So far, we’ve seen audiences aren’t showing up for movies like Fall Guy or If. They aren’t showing up for Julia Roberts and George Clooney or Jennifer Lawrence.

When Julia Roberts first landed on the scene, women couldn’t really “open” movies. But she did because she appealed broadly. But over time, Roberts, like so many celebrities and politicians, have isolated themselves on one side of the political aisle and among what we call “the elites.” That is true of almost all celebrities now, especially those that are aligned with and married to the Democratic Party or use their celebrity to push their activism.

But Kevin Costner is different. He’s bringing back the western. Audiences aren’t going to be looking for the same things critics are (nymphomaniacs with the brain of a toddler having sex with everything that isn’t nailed down). Maybe they just want a good, old-fashioned time at the movies and they’re less interested in the end-empire indulgence of bored “elites”? Maybe? I hope so.

So yes, the bad reviews for Horizon without a doubt represent the sensibilities of the what the hive mind that covers film and the Oscars have become. So yes, that likely means they will delight in watching it fail and push the Oscar race in a more extreme direction toward the movies they like and they will probably succeed at doing that.

I don’t think we should close the door on Horizon as an Oscar movie until the full story is told: we see Part 2 and we see whether audiences liked it or not. If Hollywood wants to save itself, then the best way to do that is to disregard the critics and start paying attention to audiences.

In his brilliant essay over at The Free Press, Martin Gurri describes this moment we’re living through, which looks much like the toppling of past aristocracies. People at the top never realize what’s coming until it’s all gone. There doesn’t have to be a bloody revolution. The Gilded Age ended in ruin. Hollywood, over the past 20 years, has become part of an alignment of power on the left and at the top, where Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are part of the same organism. Gurri calls them the “elites.”

His closing paragraph:

The elites have been accused of cluelessness, but they have a keen instinct for survival. They can sense impending disaster: the aggressive moralizing, the embrace of a bizarre ideology, the trampling on the norms, all of it is a function of panic. The twenty-first century presents a riddle they have so far been unable to solve. As a class, they own all the big guns and command the strategic heights, yet their prestige has evaporated, and power is slipping like water through their hands.

So what does this have to do with Horizon? Well, this is where our country has ended up 20 years after the internet was invented. America seems to have these moments where too much power and wealth is concentrated into too few hands, where they believe serving themselves should be something the public cares about. This is especially true where Trump is concerned. They think the public, struggling to put food on the table and put gas in the car, should care if Julia Roberts and George Clooney are upset about Trump. If anything, that makes Trump even more appealing.

See, that’s the problem and the challenge for Hollywood and the Oscars. They have become part of a class of people the public increasingly detests. How to sell to them? That’s why you see so much of the industry focusing instead on international audiences rather than our audiences here at home. They can find like-minded ticket buyers, rather than getting over themselves and finding ways to appeal more broadly here.

There isn’t a fix, probably. There is only imminent collapse. But that isn’t always a bad thing. There will be new growth after the fall.