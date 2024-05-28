Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

TPEC announced Thursday, May 24, at a gala celebration the winners for the television publicity campaign competition, the 2024 TPEC AWARDS, along with the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Three public relations individuals who are just starting their careers were named “Rising Stars,” and the overall “Campaign of the Year” team were also honored. The announcement was made by TPEC Chair Wendy Zocks, Founder, Wendy Zocks PR.

The second year of the television publicity campaign competition accepted submissions across nearly every genre and platform to recognize excellence for all programming publicity campaigns. Additionally, Rebecca Marks, EVP, Publicity, Communications and Social Media, Warner Bros. Television Group, was awarded the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award, an award named after one of the founders of TPEC, for her dedication and stellar career in publicity.

The inaugural Rising Star Award was given to three individuals whose exemplary contributions to their PR team cements their future in the field. This year’s recipients are Brandon Bassler, Lifetime, Tori Morris, Hallmark and Jillian Santoro, Smithhouse Strategy.

“For our second year, we saw an impressive selection of campaigns from our colleagues at studios, networks and viewing platforms,” says Zocks. “These campaigns showcased creative and strategic thinking supporting an impressive range of content in an evolving landscape of networks and services. TPEC continues to evolve and this year we are thrilled to shine a light onour rising stars as well as honor one of our industry’s most respected executives, Rebecca Marks.”

The winners of the 2024 TPEC Awards are:

Campaign of the Year

Traitors

Returning Drama – Star Trek: Picard – Season 3

Cornelia Thomson CBS Studios

Jennifer Verti, CBS Studios

Rachael Wesolowski, CBS Studios

Nikki Kozel, Paramount+

Mackenzie Lawn, Paramount+

Taylor Webster, Paramount+

New Drama – Goosebumps

Steven Beydler, Disney Branded Television

Morgan Di Stefano, Disney Branded Television

Katherine Nelson, Disney Branded Television

Kristina Quintos, Disney Branded Television

Chrissy Woo, Disney Branded Television

Lauren Grossman, Sony Pictures Television

Annalisa Race, Sony Pictures Television

Returning Comedy – Only Murders in the Building – Season 3

Yasamin Azarakhsh, Hulu

Emily Leitz, Hulu

Lydia McMahon, Hulu

Suzy Ejuryan, 20th Television

Chris Kaspers, 20th Television

New Comedy – Frasier

Kacy Barrasas, CBS Studios

Beth Haiken, CBS Studios

Langley Turcsanyi, CBS Studios

Eve Kenny, Paramount+

Magee Snyder, Paramount+

Yahnnica Tate, Paramount+

Returning Unscripted – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15

Michael Fabiani, MTV Entertainment Studios

Mariana Garces, MTV Entertainment Studios

Justin Permenter, MTV Entertainment Studios• Patrick Santiago, MTV Entertainment Studios

Cameron Knoblock, Metro Public Relations

Robin Leventhal, Metro Public Relations

Sammy Jerrard, Metro Public Relations

New Unscripted – The Traitors

Alex Martinett – Peacock

Stephanie Baum – Peacock

Breanna Klein – Peacock

Cassidy Irish – Peacock

David Lee – Peacock

Animated Series – Krapopolis

David Hail, Fox Entertainment

Children’s Series – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Morgan Di Stefano, Disney Branded Television

Cara Freitas, Disney Branded Television

Heather Levine, Disney Branded Television

Katherine Nelson, Disney Branded Television

Adam Stern, Disney Branded Television

Chrissy Woo, Disney Branded Television

Sepehr Amirkhalili, 20th Television

Chris Kaspers, 20th Television

Erin Riley, 20th Television

Shari Rosenblum, 20th Television

TV Movie – Black Girl Missing

Tracy Speed, Lifetime

Limited or Anthology Series – Daisy Jones & The Six

Melissa Armstrong, Amazon MGM Studios

Kit Chavers, Amazon MGM Studios

Kevin McAlpine, Amazon MGM Studios

Reegan Smyth, Amazon MGM Studios

Talk Show – The Daily Show

Ronnie Brumant, Comedy Central

Parker Moreno, Comedy Central

Nicole Platt, Comedy Central

Imani Punch, Comedy Central

Natalie Lee, Minassian Media

Craig Minassian, Minassian MediaGame Show – 007: Road to a Million

Nikki Calderon, Amazon MGM Studios

Christina Lee, Amazon MGM Studios

Sophie Spirit, Amazon MGM Studios

Tyler Zlotnick, Amazon MGM Studios

Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient – Rebecca Marks

Rebecca Marks’ career in television publicity spans nearly four decades, the majority with NBC Entertainment and NBCUniversal in myriad leading communication roles. For the past three years, she has headed communications at Warner Bros. Television Group. Marks, who served on the TPEC Board for many years, has hired, trained and served as a mentor to many of the top PR professionals currently working in the public relations industry. She has overseen publicity efforts on such hit series as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Voice,” “Friends,” “The Tonight Show,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The West Wing,” “Young Sheldon” and “Ted Lasso.” She has served as a communications liaison to many of the top networks and studio executives in Hollywood.

The TPEC Award committee conducted this year’s judging, evaluating the submissions with an eye on fully-realized, innovative and creative campaigns that made a cultural impact. The committee also considered work that thoughtfully embraced diversity and inclusion, overcame unexpected roadblocks and ultimately achieved press hits that met the goals and strategies.

The committee was comprised of:

Ryan Aguirre, Freelance

Gabriella Alaimo, Sony Pictures Television

Brian Eley, Crunchyroll

Kristen J. Hall, CBS Studios

Ryan McCormick, NBCUniversal

Lindsay Miller, Amazon MGM Studios

Amy Prenner, The Prenner Group

Shari Rosenblum, Disney Television Studios

Aashna Moitra Serrao, DreamWorks Animation

Dustin Smith, SMITHHOUSE

Lakeitcha Thomas, Disney Television Studios

Lynn Weiss, SMITHHOUSE

Wendy Zocks, Wendy Zocks PR