No disrespect to Anne Hathaway, but I’ve spent years avoiding her 2011 One Day film adaptation.

The David Nicholls book is one of my all-time favorites, and one of the books that helped me fall in love with reading again after college turned my favorite hobby into a chore. I refused to engage with any attempt to gut my beloved Dexter and Emma’s love story.

When Netflix announced a mini-series version was on the horizon, I once again let my stubbornness take the lead, then the show hit, the positive reviews rolled in, as did the tweets from emotionally-distraught viewers discovering One Day for the first time.

I gave in to the peer pressure, and gave myself over to the show. And I’m so happy that I did, it’s simply stunning.

One Day finds Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma (Ambika Mod) at various points in their lives over the course of their 20-year relationship. A drunken night in college turns into a friendship, that may or may not turn into something more.

The 14-episode format allows the material, and Nicole Taylor’s script, to breathe and heightens each ‘check-in’ with Dexter and Emma. But, the magic of One Day has always been its achingly-real, imperfect characters, and it’s here that Mod and Woodall deliver tremendously. Woodall improves upon his White Lotus charm and the two leads have a chemistry that is simultaneously sweet, yet electric. Mod shines, her Emma is nuanced and deeply-human, it’s a star-making, career-launching performance. And Mod almost passed on the part.

Like me, Mod adores One Day and was hesitant as to whether she’d be the right fit for Emma. The answer, of course, was a resounding yes. In listening to her discuss this “life-changing” role, Mod radiates warmth and offers a thoughtfulness beyond what her age and experience would suggest, making her work in One Day even more impressive. It’s impossible not to walk away a fan.

Awards Daily: I’d like to start with the most obvious question, but something I’m so curious about, which is whether you read the book, your relationship to the material, and your thoughts on it.

I read the book at a pivotal moment in my life. This is going to sound strange, but I found it really hopeful: the idea that your life can take multiple paths, and maybe life doesn’t look the way you thought it would look, but you’re going to end up where you need to be. And there was something really beautiful about that idea.

What does One Day mean to you?

Ambika Mod: Yeah. It’s a massive question. During this press run and in the lead-up to [One Day] coming out, and every time I talk about it, I discover something new about my relationship to the book, to the character, to the show.

I read the book when I was 13 or 14 when it had just come out, and I loved it. I feel like it’s always been in my life. And then, when the audition came around for the show, I obviously turned it down, which is a story that I’ve told a lot. And I turned it down for multiple reasons. But mainly just because I loved the book so much. And I loved Emma so much, and I just didn’t see myself in that part. And it took a lot of convincing from other people and myself that it was a good fit.

But my relationship to the story has changed massively since first reading it, from reading it before getting the part to rereading it once I got it and then filming the show. I’ve learned so much about growing up in this process, from the story itself and also from having filmed the show. One Day was an eight-month shoot, 14 episodes, and Leo and I were basically in every frame.

I think for Emma specifically, she’s an every-woman in many ways. I think many young women relate to her, her art, her development, and her character growth.

And I think, exactly like you said, one of the reasons that the end is heartbreaking but also really hopeful is because it starkly shows that juxtaposition of youthful naivety and hope for the future versus how life actually turns out. Life is long, and it’s winding, and it can send you in all kinds of directions, good and bad, and it can be totally unexpected. You’ll make totally unexpected choices and meet totally unexpected people, and these small accidents can affect your life in a number of ways.

It’s made me a very, very reflective and very soulful person having played this character and [having] gone through this experience because this book is just [showing] life on the entire spectrum.

AD: Beautifully said. There’s a lot that I want to touch on. I’m glad you mentioned how long the [One Day] shoot was. That is not the typical timeline. How do you physically and emotionally prepare for something like that? How do you then adapt once you’re in the thick of it?

AM: It was honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. The shoot for this job and the material was absolutely worth it. We had a great cast and crew, who honestly made every day so enjoyable. But you can’t prepare for something like that.

I had a week off between coming off another job and then starting this one. I didn’t really have time. I was doing the prep beforehand. I was doing the research. I was going through the book. I was doing all of that homework in my downtime when I wasn’t filming this other job. But there’s no time to sort of mentally prep yourself. There’s no time to emotionally prepare yourself. And if I’m completely honest, there was a naivety That I didn’t quite realize the mammoth task that was ahead of me. I hadn’t been acting professionally for very long. And like I said in the answer to your first question, [this project] massively changed my approach in so many ways. I feel like I’ve grown up so much as a result of having done this job because it did break me in so many ways, creatively and physically. When I watch the show, it’s long, it traverses 20 years, and it’s this epic love story, I’m like, ‘There’s no other way it could have been done.’

I’m really proud and glad that we spent the time making it and putting that amount of effort and energy into it because I don’t think it would have been achieved in any other way. It was really hard, but you have got to trust that you’re working with really good material. Especially as an actor, you’ve really got to trust the writing, and we did; Nicole Taylor and the whole team of writers just had it down. And then so much of it came alive on the day. In the beginning, I was prepping as much as possible in advance of scenes, but then you just don’t have the time, so you’ve got to trust that you’ve done the work in advance— the character, the story, where they are on a certain day, and just trust that it’s there between you and your partner.

AD: How do you calibrate a performance that spans 20 years? Does knowing where Emma ends up inform what comes before? And if not, how do you compartmentalize the different elements of the performance?

AM: I don’t ever think about the future of a story when I’m filming a scene; just like in life, our future does not inform our present, except in our heads. So, if I was filming episode three, I would never have thought about four from now on. If I were filming episode 10, I would never have thought about episode 11. That is the way I find most helpful and have a clearer frame of reference.

But in terms of charting the development of the story and the character I think we were really lucky in that we had an incredible book with incredible inner monologues, that gives so much context in terms of what happens in between each episode and each year.

I studied that; it was like my bible. I went into it fully and deeply before filming as much as I could, and I always had it with me on set and as the shoot went on. I think what’s really helpful about One Day is that because it does happen on one day a year, there’s a certain amount of isolation in each episode.

With other series, you would have to think about what’s happened directly before and what’s happening directly after because the events of the show are much more linear. Whereas with this, what’s happened directly a year before is not going to have a direct impact on what is happening in that particular episode. It doesn’t necessarily have a causational effect. So, there was a certain degree of liberty in that we could sort of isolate every episode and not think too heavily about what happened before. So that was really interesting.

In terms of Emma, the main throughline was always charting how her confidence grows. And what her relationship with herself is because that’s so key for Emma. In the beginning, she lacks so much confidence and self-esteem, and she feels like such an outsider. So, to see that growth occur, to see her work hard and achieve, and find a sense of stability and peace—that for me, was the main throughline that I followed in terms of her character.

AD: Looking back, what day or moments on set stand out the most?

AM: God, I mean, there were so many days. There were so many key moments that really stuck out to me. Filming the Arthur’s Seat [scene]. I mean, not only is it a really iconic part of the show, but Arthur’s Seat means a lot to me in my life because I’m a comedian, and I’ve gone to Edinburgh for many years. My relationship with Arthur’s Seat existed way before I started filming this show. So that is something I always really think about, especially because it was the second week of the show.

The other moment that always sticks out in my head is filming that argument in the street in episode seven that Emma and Dexter have. On paper, I remember thinking, ‘This is such a hard scene.’ I’d never done anything of this emotional height before. And I felt really scared about it. And I didn’t really know how I was going to approach it, like what my tact would be. We shot it over two different night shoots. We shot the first half and then picked it up the following night. Breaking it up like that was something that I hadn’t experienced or done before in that way. And it was really cold. And I remember feeling so, so nervous because until we literally started filming it, I hadn’t tapped into what direction I was going to take the scene in, or how emotional I was going to be, or how angry Emma was going to be, or at what point she would have given up in their relationship, or given up the friendship.

But it just evolved. And there’s that like speech she gives where Dexter’s chasing her down the street, and she’s like, ‘it’s TV, and it’s crap TV,’ that whole speech. I just remember it just. Again, I had done the research, and I knew that chapter in the book well. It was my favorite chapter in the book. So, it just all kind of happened. That’s one of the scenes that I really cherish between Leo and me.

AD: Because the book was so precious to me, I was like, ‘I’m not even going to watch [this show]. And then it came out and there were just raves and raves. I gave in. And it was such a beautiful experience watching it, and seeing this thing that I love become something separate, and equally wonderful in its own right. And now its a major part of the awards conversation. How do you feel about it all?

AM: I’m just happy people are responding to the show and that people are enjoying the work. I think no matter what happens, no matter what reviews you get, no matter what awards you might be in the conversation for—the fact that people are liking it and emotionally connecting to it and responding to it…that goes without saying but with this show. We really poured everything, every last drop of our hearts into [the show]. No stone was left unturned. We were aware of how beloved this book is and how much these are beloved characters. We felt like we had a responsibility to do it justice, and it seems like, for the most part, we did.

AD: I was reading an interview you gave where you said that part of your hesitancy to do One Day was because you saw so much of yourself in Emma, and now people see themselves in your version of Emma.

AM: I know it’s mad to think that. This book has been in my life for half my existence, so to think that my portrayal is now a version of Emma, especially to maybe a younger generation who hasn’t read the book, is honestly mind-blowing. Like, it blows my tiny mind. I can’t even begin to… my younger self would never have dreamt that this is where I’d be and this is what I’d be doing. My heart honestly swells at the thought that I got to play this character in this story.

AD: Ambika, you mentioned that your experience on One Day has led to a lot of growth for you. How does that inform future performances and the future projects you might choose?

AM: I think my relationship with work has definitely changed since this job, not necessarily for the worse or the better.

I was 26 when I got this job, and I’ve always been such a career horse, Like, career or nothing, career or I die. I’ve always just been that way. And I think doing this job for eight months, I hardly saw my friends, hardly saw my family, working 16 hours a day. I finished it and was like, ‘That has taken out a huge chunk of my life.’ And I think now I will think more about what the job will feel like to do, as opposed to what it might look like to other people. It’s about what the job will give me and how it will inform my life. I think that feels like a more mature way to go about work, especially in this industry. And I just hope to keep doing things that push and scare me, like One Day did. And I want to feel the same way about every job that I do, where when I first watched One Day, I was like, ‘I can’t believe I did that. I can’t believe we did that.’

That’s blown all my expectations out of the water. And it’s a really high bar to set, but in theory, I’d love to feel that way about every job I do and every performance that I give.

One Day is streaming on Netflix.