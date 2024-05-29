The official trailer for kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Margarte Qualley, Hong Chau, etc.
The official trailer for kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Margarte Qualley, Hong Chau, etc.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
Better late than never! Barbie was placed in Adapted at the Oscars but is in the Original Screenplay category here,...Read more
Luca Guadagnino has emerged as a director renowned for his exploration of sensuality and emotionally charged themes. Films such as...Read more
The Golden Globes went off well enough this past year that CBS has signed a five-year deal with the Globes...Read more
© 2024 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.