Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan lists Emmy-eligible shows to consider before 2024 voting.

Can you believe it’s almost Emmy time again? It feels like we just did this a few months ago (probably because we did.)

If you’re an Emmy voter, Phase 1 of Emmy voting starts June 13, which means you still have time to catch up on these shows. Sure, Baby Reindeer and Abbott Elementary are almost guaranteed nominations, but make sure you spread the wealth and consider these ones, too.

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God (HBO/MAX) – FYC Outstanding Documentary Series

Of all the documentary series eligible this Emmy season, none has been as immersive and provocative as this three-parter from director Hannah Olson. Love Has Won tracks the brief but impactful life of Amy Carlson, from up-and-coming McDonald’s manager and mother of three to her ascent as Mother God, leader of the Love Has Won cult. While extraordinary in nature, Carlson’s story rings true for many Americans searching for purpose, spirituality, and the American dream. It also highlights the failings of the healthcare system, with some members turning to the cult in lieu of medical care because they can’t afford it. Olson doesn’t just capture what it was like to be part of Love Has Won but also digs deep into what spurred Carlson, providing a thoughtful, empathetic character study where other directors might pass judgment.

This is Me. . .Now (Prime) – FYC Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special

Dave Meyers’ This Is Me. . .Now is as hopeful as it is fun, with a triple-threat superstar laying out her vulnerabilities in this long-form music video. Just as Jennifer Lopez’s “Artist” turns to The Way We Were for comfort, many may find solace in watching This Is Me. . Now. One, it’s a reminder of the power of music videos (after all, Jennifer Lopez became J.Lo in the age of TRL!), and second, it’s a coming-of-age romance for those lovesick individuals who haven’t stopped believing in love, like Lopez herself.

Frasier (Paramount+) – FYC Outstanding Comedy Series

Who wants to see yet another reboot of a classic show? It’s fair to be skeptical, but Frasier on Paramount+ feels like a fresh (and necessary!) new series despite being from a well-traversed IP. (Technically, this could be a Cheers reboot reboot, right?) Kelsey Grammer and Jack Cutmore-Scott have an easy, believable chemistry, and the supporting cast leaves their marks in this franchise with memorable characters who aren’t carbon-copy knock-offs of their predecessors, a tribute to both the writers and the acting.

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – FYC Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

In its seventh season, Phil Rosenthal slices an apple in half with a sword, swims in the coldest body of water in the world, and discovers Orlando is more than just Disney’s home. But of all the amazing things he does, bringing together a Democrat and a Republican to sit down for a meal has to be the most impressive. Maybe if we all put aside our differences to find common ground in enjoying a meal together, the world would be a better (fuller!) place.

Girls5Eva (Netflix) – FYC Outstanding Comedy Series

Yellowjackets doesn’t have a new season in time for Emmy eligibility this year, so why not nominate the comedic version? Yes, 25 years after the trauma of show business, a group of girls get back together to discover the spirit of music never left them! In all seriousness, Girls5Eva is one of the funniest shows on television that does more in 6 episodes than many comedies do in 6 seasons (yes, there are only 6 episodes in Season 3, which means you have no excuse not to get around to it). Everyone’s at the top of their game, but an acting nomination for Renee Elise Goldsberry or Paula Pell would be a hot Home Alone doorknob (#iykyk).

A Murder at The End of the World (FX on Hulu) – FYC Outstanding Limited Series

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s limited series starring Emma Corrin is a total vibe. Set in Iceland, it’s the kind of murder mystery that makes you want to cozy up to your couch with a hot toddy as you watch Darby (Corrin) figure out who killed her estranged former lover. A modern take on Agatha Christie, each episode will leave you guessing and wanting more, and like Girls5Eva, it’s a quick binge at 7 episodes.

We’re Here (HBO) – FYC Outstanding Structured Reality Program

In Season 4 of HBO’s drag-queens-conquer-the-world series, four new queens take on small-town America, this time in Tennessee and Oklahoma where drag has all but been banned. However, in addition to facilitating conversations with townspeople and conservative families, the queens (Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, Sasha Velour, and Latrice Royale) also take LGBTQIA people under their wings to help them spread theirs. Given the incessant debate about trans people in the news, this series introduces these folks into people’s homes and gives their stories a face.

Mulligan (Netflix) – FYC Outstanding Animated Program

For fans who love 30 Rock and animated comedies, they’ll love this Netflix series from Robert Carlock and Sam Means. It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the man in charge is a Pats fan who has know idea what he’s doing (inspired by The Rock at the end of the film San Andreas). The voice cast includes Nat Faxon, Dana Carvey, Tina Fey, Chrissy Tiegen, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ayo Edebiri. Instead of reminiscing about old 30 Rock episodes on X, create new memes (and memories!) with this show cut in the same joke-per-second cloth.

Resident Alien (Peacock) – FYC Outstanding Comedy Series

Quick catch-up: If you haven’t watched Resident Alien, it stars Alan Tudyk as the titular alien who takes on human form to destroy humanity—only humanity warms his heart, and he decides he wants to save them. Season 3 of the sci-fi comedy might be the best yet, especially with the addition of Edi Patterson as Harry’s (Tudyk) avian love interest, Heather. If you don’t laugh out loud at Heather and Harry’s dinner makeout scene opposite a speechless Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund), you might be alien yourself.

Ted (Peacock) – FYC Outstanding Comedy Series

Okay, okay. Did we really need a TV series based on Seth MacFarlane’s comedy about a teddy bear come to life that already spawned two movies? As it turns out, we did! Ted the TV series shows us what life was like for Johnny (Max Burkholder) as a teenager in the ’90s, giving us a glimpse of why he’s so dysfunctional in the Ted movies with the introduction of his parents Susan (Alanna Ubach) and Matt (Scott Grimes), who make Peter and Lois Griffin look like a loving, normal couple. Ted surprises you with its hilarity and heart and also reminds you of sitcoms of yesteryear, like Alf. Giorgia Whigham’s Blair serves as the perfect foil to call out Johnny and Ted on their bullshit, leaving us to wonder where she is in the Ted movies? Maybe we need a Ted 3.