Likely seeing what they had late into the Emmy cycle, HBO snuck in the Jessica Lange-starring The Great Lillian Hall at the very end of the 2024 Emmy cycle. Lange plays legendary Broadway actress Lillian Hall who unusually struggles to remember her lines during rehearsals for her hotly anticipated revival of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. This week on the Water Cooler Podcast, we review the film and Lange’s late-career performance. We also look at the very competitive 2024 Emmy Limited Series / TV Movie lead actress race and figure out whether or not Lange has a shot at a nomination.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

