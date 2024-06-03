Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

“Year after year, short filmmaking continues to gain recognition, reaching broader audiences and offering filmmakers a striking canvas from which to experiment, innovate, and explore the stories which make them dream,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “Celebrating our 30th-anniversary, we have both the unique gift of looking back toward the creativity which has sprouted at ShortFest across its significant tenure, as well as the still rich environment from which to see emerging creatives grow. We are honored to share these captivating works with our loyal Palm Springs audience, and cannot wait to welcome these artists from around the globe once again to the Coachella Valley.”

Short films featuring celebrated film and television actors include Unsettled directed by Bella Thorne; Agonist starring Peyton List; ALOK directed by Alex Hedison and executive produced by Jodie Foster; Aphasia starring Canadian stage-actor Clare Coulter; Caller Number Nine! directed by Sandy Honig and starring Patti Harrison; CAN co-starring Mamoudou Athie; Fish Out of Water directed by Francesca Scorsese; Guts starring Kate Burton; Holiday House starring AnnaSophia Robb; How Can I Help You starring Thomasin McKenzie and directed by Eliza Scanlen; ILY, BYE starring Meg Stalter, Kanoa Goo, and Rainn Wilson; In Our Own Way starring Matt Jones; Intergalactic Cafe directed by Mike Mitchell and starring James Murray; Loser starring Angourie Rice; Mog’s Christmas voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy; Officer Stanley starring Matt Walsh, Jimmi Simpson and Jodi Balfour; Paper starring Josh Brener; Relationship to Patient starring H. Jon Benjamin; Speed Queen 51 starring Rory Culkin; Tea starring Michael Gandolfini; The One Note Man starring Ian McKellen; The Talent starring Emma D’Arcy; and Vlog directed by and starring Yvonne Stahovski.

Each year ShortFest reflects the evolving film industry and the world at large. As reported by the filmmakers themselves, 153 out of 310 films (49%) feature women directors. Beyond American films (142 U.S. shorts), ShortFest remains committed to its mandate of showcasing film excellence worldwide as this year’s slate includes international stories from France (29), the United Kingdom (28), Canada (19), Belgium (10), Australia (8), Germany (7), the Netherlands (7), Spain (7), Switzerland (7), Mexico (6), Brazil (5), and Chile (5) along with films from Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland,, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Scotland, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The Palm Springs International ShortFest remains a key indicator for awards recognition, with over 100 of its past-presented films going on to receive Academy Award® nominations. Juried award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 23, from the official selection, which includes five Academy Award-qualifying awards and cash prizes totaling $25,000. The Best of the Fest shorts will be screened on the final day, Monday, June 24, and will also be available virtually from July 10-14. This year’s categories, which each have their own group of jury members, include:

Oscar®Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under.

Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, and Best Student U.S. Short.

Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Desert ViewsAward, Young Cineastes Award, Kids’ Choice Award, and Bridging the Borders Award presented by Cinemas Without Borders.

The 2024 Palm Springs International ShortFest will screen the following films:

Animation

[S] (United Kingdom/Poland/Bulgaria), directed by Maria Radev (North American Premiere)

& yet here we are… (USA), directed by Andy Clay Huey

#DoudouChallenge (France), directed by Julie Majcher, Alexandra Delaunay-Fernandez, Sixtine Emerat, Marine Benabdallah-Crolais, Scott Pardailhé-Galabrun, and Noémie Segalowicz

A Crab in the Pool (Canada), directed by Alexandra Myotte and Jean-Sébastien Hamel

And Granny Would Dance (United Kingdom), directed by Maryam Mohajer (World Premiere)

Another Day: A Beautiful Chaos (USA), directed by Eugene Serebrennikov and Vicente Garcia Morillo (California Premiere)

Aphasia (Canada), directed by Marielle Dalpé

Beautiful Men (Belgium/France/Netherlands), directed by Nicolas Keppens (California Premiere)

Braided (USA/China), directed by Chenxi Zhang

Bug Diner (USA), directed by Phoebe Jane Hart

Drago (USA), directed by Daniel Zvereff (California Premiere)

Floaters (United Kingdom), directed by Mocong Yuan (California Premiere)

Flutz (USA), directed by Ryan McCown (California Premiere)

Great Canyon (USA), directed by Ella May Sahlman (California Premiere)

Happy New Year (Japan), directed by Saki Muramoto (North American Premiere)

He Ran Alongside His Comrade (Spain), directed by Genís Rigol (California Premiere)

La Perra (Colombia/France), directed by Carla Melo Gampert

LET’S PLAY PRETEND! (USA), directed by Sam Lane

Making it up (United Kingdom), directed by Alice Guymer (International Premiere)

Matta and Matto (Switzerland), directed by Bianca Caderas and Kerstin Zemp (California Premiere)

Mog’s Christmas (United Kingdom), directed by Robin Shaw

My Name is Edgar and I Have a Cow (Czech Republic/Slovakia), directed by Filip Diviak

On the 8th Day (France), directed by Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, and Théo Duhautois

Paumo D’amour (France), directed by Ian Halley, Nathan Hermouet, Luka Croisez, Laurène Vaubourdolle, and Jade Van De Veire

Peeping Mom (France), directed by Francis Canitrot (California Premiere)

Roadkill Jamboree (USA), directed by Meghan Graham

Ruthless Blade (China), directed by Bo Zhang (California Premiere)

SHELLFISH (France), directed by Justine Aubert, Cassandra Bouton, Grégoire Callies, Maud Chesneau, Anna Danton, Loic Girault, Gatien Peyrude, and Justine Raux (California Premiere)

Symbiotic (USA), directed by Arianna Ahrabinejad

Tennis, Oranges (USA), directed by Sean Pecknold

The Car That Came Back From the Sea (Switzerland), directed by Jadwiga Kowalska (California Premiere)

The Feast (Chile), directed by Simon Bucher, Claudia Saldivia, and Amanda Rivera (California Premiere)

The Garden of Heart (Hungary/Slovakia), directed by Olivér Hegyi (California Premiere)

The Miracle (Belgium/Netherlands/France), directed by Nienke Deutz

The Tornado Outside (United Kingdom), directed by Maria Tomazou (California Premiere)

Wander to Wonder (Netherlands/France/Belgium/ United Kingdom), directed by Nina Gantz

Documentary

A Body Called Life (USA/Poland/Switzerland), directed by Spencer MacDonald

A Public Thing (USA), directed by Lauren Mahoney

ALOK (USA/South Africa), directed by Alex Hedison (California Premiere)

American Grail: A Quest for the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker (USA), directed by Andy Sarjahani (California Premiere)

Apt Mgr (USA), directed by Ian MacInnes (World Premiere)

ASCENDING: South Asian Artists at Coachella 2023 (USA), directed by Zoe Malhotra and Meghna Chakraborty

Been There (Switzerland), directed by Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Big Moves (Scotland), directed by Sarah Grant (U.S. Premiere)

Christmas, Every Day (USA), directed by Faye Tsakas (California Premiere)

CRISTO NEGRO (Canada/Panama), directed by Brendan Mills and Paul Stavropoulos (California Premiere)

Days of Hate (USA), directed by Oliver Shahery (California Premiere)

Dear Dad (South Korea/USA), directed by Noah Kim

Dreamcaster (USA), directed by William Maher

Echoes of Home: The Burundi Drummers (Murimigwa) of Kakuma (Kenya), directed by Peter Gitau (World Premiere)

Eileithyia (USA), directed by Dan Fromhart (California Premiere)

Esteban Cabeza de Baca’s Time Travels (USA), directed by César Martínez Barba

Frank (USA), directed by David Gauvey Herbert (California Premiere)

Hello Stranger (Canada), directed by Amélie Hardy (California Premiere)

I am the nature (Ecuador/USA/Brazil), directed by Taliesin Black-Brown

I Thought They Were Protected (USA), directed by Casey Kiernan (World Premiere)

Is this now the time I should let you go? (Taiwan/Finland/Belgium/ Portugal), directed by Tsai Yi-Chin (California Premiere)

IT’S OKAY (USA), directed by David France (California Premiere)

Jardines (Mexico), directed by Alfredo Torres

Kowloon! (USA), directed by Mona Xia and Erin Ramirez

Leading the Way (USA), directed by Anndee Laskoe and David Ian Hughes (World Premiere)

Live From the Clouds (USA), directed by Mackie Mallison (California Premiere)

Madeleine (Canada), directed by Raquel Sancinetti (California Premiere)

Merman (USA), directed by Sterling Hampton IV

N3ymar (Germany), directed by Maximilian Bungarten (International Premiere)

Old Lesbians (USA), directed by Meghan McDonough

Outside Center (Canada/Germany), directed by Eli Jean Tahchi (U.S. Premiere)

Pamilya (United Kingdom), directed by Miles Blacket

REMEMBER, BROKEN CRAYONS COLOUR TOO (Switzerland), directed by Urša Kastelic and Shannet Clemmings (California Premiere)

Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta (USA/Mexico), directed by Edna Diaz and Arturo R. Jiménez (California Premiere)

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr (USA), directed by Kimberly Reed

Stud Country (USA), directed by Lina Abascal and Alexandra Kern (California Premiere)

The Big Wait (Australia), directed by Yannick Jamey

The Ocean Is Closed on Mondays (Switzerland/USA), directed by Laura Gauch (World Premiere)

The Queen Vs. Texas (USA), directed by Emil Lozada and Raemonn James (California Premiere)

The School of Canine Massage (USA), directed by Emma D. Miller (California Premiere)

The Smallest Power (Iran), directed by Andy Sarjahani (California Premiere)

The Veiled City (United Kingdom), directed by Natalie Cubides-Brady (U.S. Premiere)

Then Comes The Body (USA/Nigeria), directed by Jacob Krupnick

We Did Not Consent (United Kingdom), directed by Dorothy Allen-Pickard (U.S. Premiere)

We Exist in Memory (Brazil/USA), directed by Darian Woehr

Winding Path (USA), directed by Alexandra Lazarowich and Ross Kauffman (California Premiere)

Live Action