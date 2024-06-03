-
14 in February (Australia), directed by Victoria Singh-Thompson
-
A Bird Called Memory (Brazil/United Kingdom), directed by Leonardo Martinelli
-
A Day in the Life of a Female Frame (Netherlands), directed by Ilke Paddenburg (California Premiere)
-
A Joyful Process (USA), directed by Alex Goldberg (California Premiere)
-
A Study of Empathy (Denmark/Germany), directed by Hilke Rönnfeldt (California Premiere)
-
À toi les oreilles (Canada), directed by Alexandre Isabelle (California Premiere)
-
A Woman Is Many Things (Just Fine Isn’t One of Them) (USA), directed by Chase Musslewhite (World Premiere)
-
AFTER DARK (Norway), directed by Iain Forbes (World Premiere)
-
Agonist (USA), directed by Annie Marie Elliot (World Premiere)
-
All the Words on the Page (USA), directed by Hunter Gause (World Premiere)
-
Allégresse (Belgium), directed by Gillie Cinneri (California Premiere)
-
Angel & Perla (Argentina), directed by Jenni Merla, Denise Anzarut
-
ANGIE (Canada), directed by Anthony Coveney (California Premiere)
-
Any Sign At All (USA), directed by Faryl Amadeus (California Premiere)
-
Artwork (Spain), directed by Rafael Nieto (North American Premiere)
-
As It Was (Poland/Ukraine), directed by Anastasiia Solonevych and Damian Kocur (California Premiere)
-
Auganic (Canada), directed by Krit Komkrichwarakool (California Premiere)
-
Azi (USA), directed by Montana Mann (World Premiere)
-
Baby Brother (Germany), directed by Berthold Wahjudi (North American Premiere)
-
Backbone (USA), directed by Lucas Hames (World Premiere)
-
Bahamas (Belgium), directed by Maxime Bultot (International Premiere)
-
Basri and Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy (Indonesia), directed by Khozy Rizal
-
Beverly Heights (USA), directed by Alyssa Aldaz (World Premiere)
-
Bibi’s Dog is Dead (Canada), directed by Shervin Kermani (International Premiere)
-
Bita Joon (USA), directed by Sara Boutorabi (World Premiere)
-
Bloomed In The Water (USA), directed by Joanne Mony Park (California Premiere)
-
Blueberry (Sweden), directed by Emil Brulin, Hampus Hallberg (World Premiere)
-
Bogotá Story (Colombia/USA), directed by Esteban Pedraza
-
Boléro (France), directed by Nans Laborde-Jourdaà (California Premiere)
-
Border Hopper (USA/Argentina/Spain), directed by Nico Casavecchia
-
Bruno & Elena (Argentina/USA), directed by Javier Hirschler (World Premiere)
-
Bye Bye, Bowser (Austria), directed by Jasmin Baumgartner (California Premiere)
-
Calf (Ireland), directed by Jamie O’Rourke (California Premiere)
-
Caller Number Nine! (United Kingdom/USA), directed by Sandy Honig (California Premiere)
-
Camping in Paradise (Norway), directed by Eirik Tveiten (California Premiere)
-
CAN (USA), directed by Kailee McGee (California Premiere)
-
Chan is Fishing (USA), directed by Jacqueline Chan
-
Changing Rooms (France), directed by Violette Gitton (International Premiere)
-
Chickenshit (United Kingdom), directed by Ellie Rogers (California Premiere)
-
City of Dreamz (USA), directed by Imani Celeste (California Premiere)
-
Complications (Norway), directed by Ivar Aase (California Premiere)
-
Craftwork (Spain), directed by David Pérez Sañudo (California Premiere)
-
Cross My Heart and Hope To Die (Philippines), directed by Sam Manacsa (California Premiere)
-
Cry Me a River (Taiwan/India), directed by Suman Sen (World Premiere)
-
Deep in My Heart is a Song (USA), directed by Jonathan Pickett (California Premiere)
-
Deep Tish (USA), directed by Dave Paige
-
Don’t Leave Home! (Georgia/Estonia), directed by David Japaridze (International Premiere)
-
Doris (Ghana/USA), directed by Edem Dotse (California Premiere)
-
Dream Creep (USA), directed by Carlos A.F. Lopez
-
Dreams like paper boats (Haiti), directed by Samuel Suffren (California Premiere)
-
Ebb & Flow (Lebanon/Qatar/USA), directed by Nay Tabbara (California Premiere)
-
ECSTASY (Mexico/USA), directed by Carolina Costa
-
Embryo (USA), directed by Alex Russek (World Premiere)
-
ESSEX GIRLS (United Kingdom), directed by Yero Timi-Biu
-
Everything Goes Dark (USA), directed by Alex Casimir (California Premiere)
-
Fan Fiction (USA), directed by Ben Lederman
-
FÁR (Iceland), directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter
-
Favourites (Australia), directed by Nick Russell
-
Favours (Sweden/France), directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson (International Premiere)
-
Festival of Slaps (United Kingdom), directed by Abdou Cissé
-
Fidel (USA), directed by Luke Lace
-
First Night (USA), directed by Haneol (John) Lee (California Premiere)
-
Fish Out of Water (USA), directed by Francesca Scorsese (California Premiere)
-
Fishbowl (USA), directed by Isabel Perry, Adam Yates (World Premiere)
-
Five ways to get rid of a hickey (Chile), directed by Colectivo Niñita Perversa (California Premiere)
-
Francis Bacon (USA), directed by Darcy Cagen
-
French (Israel), directed by Dylan Joseph (World Premiere)
-
Gas Station Sushi (USA), directed by Chad Corhan (World Premiere)
-
Grace (USA), directed by Natalie Jasmine Harris (California Premiere)
-
Guts (USA), directed by Margaux Susi (California Premiere)
-
Hafekasi (Australia), directed by Annelise Hickey
-
Half of Nothing (USA), directed by Justin Aftab (World Premiere)
-
Happy Thanksgiving (USA), directed by ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby
-
Harpies (USA), directed by Molly Kirschenbaum
-
Hedgehog’s Dilemma (Poland), directed by Mateusz Rybiński (North American Premiere)
-
Holiday House (USA), directed by Alex Heller (California Premiere)
-
Hollywood (Austria), directed by Leni Gruber, Alex Reinberg (California Premiere)
-
Honeymoon (Greece/France/Cyprus), directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos (U.S. Premiere)
-
Honeywell (USA), directed by Jill V. Dae (World Premiere)
-
HOODIE (USA), directed by Renée Felice Smith, Chris Gabriel (World Premiere)
-
HOW CAN I HELP YOU (Australia), directed by Eliza Scanlen (International Premiere)
-
How Did I Get Here (USA), directed by Kate Hamilton (California Premiere)
-
I Can’t Be Sorry (USA), directed by Robert Machoian (California Premiere)
-
I Could Dom (USA), directed by Madison Hatfield (California Premiere)
-
I Don’t Care If the World Collapses (Egypt), directed by Karim Shaaban (California Premiere)
-
I Need It Yesterday (USA), directed by Chris W. Smith, Jack De Sena (California Premiere)
-
I’m Not a Robot (Netherlands/Belgium), directed by Victoria Warmerdam (California Premiere)
-
If I Die in America (USA), directed by Ward Kamel (California Premiere)
-
ILY, BYE (USA), directed by Taylor James
-
Imogene (USA), directed by Katie Blair (California Premiere)
-
In Our Own Way (USA), directed by Jason Headley (California Premiere)
-
In Silence Everything Roars (France), directed by Akaki Popkhadze (North American Premiere)
-
In the Absence of Fruits and Flowers (USA), directed by Kali Kahn (California Premiere)
-
Intergalactic Café (USA), directed by Mike Mitchell
-
Jane Austen’s Period Drama (USA), directed by Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
-
Jedo’s Dead (USA), directed by Sara Nimeh (California Premiere)
-
Jellyfish and Lobster (United Kingdom), directed by Yasmin Afifi (North American Premiere)
-
Ladies (USA), directed by Allison Bunce (World Premiere)
-
Lea Tupu’anga (Mother Tongue) (New Zealand), directed by Vea Mafile’o
-
Lemon Tree (USA), directed by Rachel Walden
-
Let (USA), directed by Alyssa Loh (California Premiere)
-
Lights in the Night Sky (Mexico), Octavio Daniel Carreño (North American Premiere)
-
Linda (United Kingdom), directed by Joe Lycett
-
Living Reality (USA), directed by Philip Thompson
-
Lode (United Kingdom), directed by Theo Watkins (International Premiere)
-
Loser (USA), directed by Colleen McGuinness (North American Premiere)
-
Lumen (Canada), directed by Stéphanie Bélanger (World Premiere)
-
Maison Blanche (France), directed by Camille Dumortier (North American Premiere)
-
MAKE ME A PIZZA (USA), directed by Talia Shea Levin (California Premiere)
-
Making Babies (Canada), directed by Eric K. Boulianne
-
Manting (China/USA), directed by Shuyao Chen (California Premiere)
-
Manual For a Divorce (Belgium), directed by Peter Ghesquière (North American Premiere)
-
Mar Mama (Palestine), directed by Majdi El Omari
-
Mara Has Three Jobs in San Juan, Puerto Rico (USA/Puerto Rico), directed by Ana Verde
-
ME OVER YOU (USA), directed by Efrain Flores
-
Ministry of Jingle (New Zealand), directed by Maddie Dai (North American Premiere)
-
Mis-Alignment (USA), directed by Pablo Riesgo Almonacid
-
Mother (Ukraine), directed by Mariia Felenko (California Premiere)
-
Motherland (Canada), directed by Jasmin Mozaffari (California Premiere)
-
Mothers & Monsters (Canada), directed by Edith Jorisch
-
Muna (United Kingdom), directed by Warda Mohamed
-
My Best Friend (USA/France), directed by Elina Street (California Premiere)
-
MY HEART IS GOING TO EXPLODE! (South Korea), directed by Jung Inhyuk (North American Premiere)
-
Nepotism, Baby! (USA), directed by Tij D’oyen (California Premiere)
-
Nomad (USA), directed by Lucas Chengze Li (World Premiere)
-
Nothing But Shadows (USA/Colombia), directed by Kathy Mitrani (U.S. Premiere)
-
Óbito (Spain), directed by Fernando Amador
-
Officer Stanley (USA), directed by Scottie Cameron
-
Order For Pickup (USA), directed by Jackie! Zhou
-
Oyu (France/Japan), directed by Atsushi Hirai (California Premiere)
-
Pairing (Australia), directed by Matthew Burns (International Premiere)
-
Palestine Islands (France/Palestine), directed by Nour Ben Salem and Julien Menanteau (California Premiere)
-
Paper (Canada), directed by Charles Wahl (World Premiere)
-
Paper Towels (USA), directed by Ethan Kuperberg (California Premiere)
-
Pathological (USA), directed by Alison Rich
-
PAVANE (France/Belgium), directed by Pauline Gay (North American Premiere)
-
Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is On Fire (Greece/Netherlands), directed by Stavros Markoulakis
-
Places I’ve Called My Own (France/India), directed by Sushma Khadepaun
-
Places of Worship (USA), directed by Bridget Frances Harris (California Premiere)
-
Positive Reinforcement (USA), directed by Gustavo T. Astudillo (World Premiere)
-
Prelude (Finland), directed by Arman Zafari (North American Premiere)
-
Primetime Mother (Philippines/Singapore), directed by Sonny Calvento
-
Primos (Puerto Rico/USA), directed by Ricardo Varona
-
Pun Intended (USA/Hungary), directed by Jack Turits (North American Premiere)
-
Punta Salinas (Puerto Rico/USA), directed by María del Mar Rosario Ruiz
-
Quayle (USA), directed by Kyle Kenyon (California Premiere)
-
Queen Size (France), directed by Avril Besson (California Premiere)
-
RAPT (USA), directed by Margot Budzyna
-
RAT! (USA), directed by Neal Suresh Mulani (World Premiere)
-
Realness With a Twist (United Kingdom), directed by Cass Virdee
-
Recurrence (Iran), directed by Ali Alizadeh (North American Premiere)
-
Relationship to Patient (USA), directed by Caroline Creaghead