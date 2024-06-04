Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Sophia Di Martino’s Slyvie was the unpredictable force of nature that drove much of Loki’s first season plot complexities. Unafraid to make the tough choices for the greater good, Sylvie was last seen striking down He Who Remains. Unfortunately, that action caused a timeline rift that kicks off the action for Loki’s critically acclaimed second season.

Di Martino returns in Loki season two with Sylvie visiting an unusual location — a McDonald’s in 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma. Ready to put the TVA (Time Variance Authority) behind her, Sylvie looks for peace and serenity across season two. Of course, this being a Marvel series, peace and quiet are the last things she’ll face. Rather, she must help Loki (Tom Hiddleston) fight the breakdown of the timeline and avoid the end of everything as we know it.

A recent Critics Choice nominee for her work in Loki season two, Di Martino talks to Awards Daily about the changes within Sylvie from season to season. She also talks about working with Tom Hiddleston and how she managed to fully understand the complexities of the time travel-heavy season two scripts. Finally, she considers Sylvie’s trajectory across the series as a hero, villain, or something in between.

Loki streams in its entirety exclusively on Disney+.