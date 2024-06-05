Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Time and time again, we see comedies or romantic comedies where there is so much pressure for a couple to reach their first time together, and we can see ourselves in those kinds of situations. We agonize over things being awkward, over performance, and even if this will be the first time of many times. For the most part, the climax is the climax of the story, but Jenn Harris’ She’s Clean is a intellectually and emotionally complex, assured directorial debut. There is a natural, comic curiosity on display here, and I am already eager to see what else Harris can generously give us as a filmmaker.

Harris stars as a woman who, after she meets and hooks up with a man, she wants to hop in the shower with them. As they scrub and wash themselves, she will ask questions, but it’s never forced or contrived. They just shared some intimate moments with each other, and the shower feels like a continuation of that intimacy. How does a physical act then stimulate your brain and your personality? Harris effectively and easily showcases how there is a clear different between that intimacy and sex.

Harris is a performer who I’ve always admired how she uses her voice to showcase her emotions or wants (hello, voice and speech work!), and here she coos, jokes, and cajoles as she encourages her partner to take a bar of soap. In one moment, she uses her phone to translate her English into another language to keep the conversation going between her and the man soaking in the tub and, in another, her voice drops in annoyance after a younger man clumsily tries to explain that he is looking for something more casual.

Harris impressively uses one space to her advantage, and she opens up the blocking in every vignette to expand our expectations of where the scene will play out. I’m not sure how big this bathroom is, but she makes it feel like the ultimate safe space, an enviable chamber where one can relax, scrub and put forth our most relaxed selves. Everyone is on the same playing field when they enter.

She’s Clean embraces vulnerability, emotionality, and playfulness. This is a short film that literally asks you, ‘Can you get my back?’

She’s Clean is available to watch on Vimeo.