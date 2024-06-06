Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Awards Daily talks to Resident Alien showrunner Chris Sheridan and star/producer Alan Tudyk about Season 3 of the Peacock/SyFy series, including its Netflix bump, Harry’s new love interest, and the themes around motherhood.

After the first two seasons of Resident Alien dropped on Netflix, star and producer Alan Tudyk said he noticed “the Netflix bump” for Season 3 on Peacock and SyFy.

“More people have been coming up to me,” said Tudyk. “I was working on a movie recently, and I was very popular. More popular than was warranted! There were much more popular people around, but I was popular with the cast members, crew, transpo, catering. Everyone was happy to see me and talking about the show. That didn’t happen before.”

Showrunner Chris Sheridan experienced this phenomenon in a similar way, with family members and people from his past coming out of the woodwork to talk to him about the show.

“I don’t have people coming up to me on the street for obvious reasons,” said Sheridan, “but I have the other element the actors have where they’re hearing from people they grew up with or went to school with that now know they’re in this show and [are] watching it. It’s also become that show where my aunt will come up to me and say she was at a restaurant and heard people talking about it.”

Yep, there’s definitely something different in the air for Season 3, and it’s not just Edi Patterson, who plays the avian alien Heather, Harry’s (Tudyk) love interest. Harry and Heather are two people who match each other’s freak, to quote the internet.

“Alan was a big reason we hired her because he was talking about how funny she was,” said Sheridan. “She was totally game to do stuff and wanted to improv. Her energy seemed like it would fit perfectly. And she’s also the nicest person in the world. Seeing her and Alan together was sort of magic.”

“It was a blast,” echoed Tudyk. “It was the first time that Harry had been around an alien that knew of Harry’s people. They’re typically very stoic so she understood why he was special and could appreciate Harry in a different way. Being able to have somebody he could commiserate with. They could also have such unbound affection for one another. And it was unbound. Although maybe they got into bondage as well!”

I had a great conversation with Sheridan and Tudyk about Season 3, including the themes around motherhood and the dinner scene with Harry and Heather that might be one of the most hilarious moments of the series.