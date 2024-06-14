Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

July 21st of last year Barbenheimer hit theaters. What an exciting time to be alive. We did have an Oscar race by then, at least it seemed so. I stubbornly refused to believe that two features out of the Cannes Film Festival would run the gauntlet and end up in the Oscar race but that is exactly what The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall did, with both Jonathan Glazer and Justine Triet earning Best Director nominations.

Cannes’s heavy influence is due to two main factors: the influx of “international voters” by the thousands into the Academy in the past several years and the weaker slate stateside. When the Oscars become untethered to the economy of the American film industry, as they mostly are now, it doesn’t matter that much where the movies come from. Still, if you have ten slots to fill and not enough movies to fill them there is no choice but to dip from other countries.

The thousands of new members added to the Academy’s roster to even out their demographics went something like this:

=

The Academy has almost doubled its membership since I started covering the Oscars in 2000. Those who voted in the Oscars were people who worked in the business for most of their existence. What was nominated and what won had a direct impact on Hollywood’s overall economy. That is no longer the case, it should go without saying. When you add thousands of new members who are only being added because they are “of color” or female, that means you have voters who aren’t as invested in the business of Hollywood anymore. They’re more likely to vote like film critics would — money isn’t a factor.

That’s partly why the Oscars look like the Spirit Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance, or Gothams. They’re all part of the same organism now. The Oscar still has the prestige factor that the others don’t quite as much. An Oscar win is a little like a royal title – it is always paired with the name in news stories and in death. “Oscar nominee…” or “Oscar winner…”

Things have never been quite so dire as they are right now. Can a race be cobbled together with ten Best Picture nominees? Sure. Do we have any idea of what those might be? Maybe. But this early out, it’s hard to say. Last year around this time, this is what I had predicted for Best Picture:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Holdovers

The Killer

Napoleon

Next Goal Wins

Maestro

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Past Lives

Then my alts: Saltburn , Barbie, Ferrari, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Zone of Interest

I had 8/10 including those mentioned in my alts. What was I missing? Anatomy of a Fall and American Fiction. Overall, not that bad?

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

David Fincher, The Killer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Alts: Celine Song, Past Lives; Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Emerald Fennell, Saltburn; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Missing: Jonathan Glazer and Justine Triet.

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael Fassbender, The Killer (or Next Goal Wins)

Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon

Alts: Adam Driver, Ferrari; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Missing: Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress:

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Alts: Greta Lee, Past Lives ; Annette Bening, Nyad

Missing: Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Supporting Actor:

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Matt Damon, Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, The Color Purple

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Missing: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Kaimana, Next Goal Wins

Taraji P. Henson, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon

Alts: Tilda Swinton, The Killer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Missing: America Fererra, Barbie; Jodie Foster, Nyad

It wasn’t entirely impossible last year to see how things might go. I overestimated several films and underestimated a few. But let’s see how things might shape up this year, just for the fun of it.

This is how I see it, which is going to be different from how everyone else sees it. I am still hoping for a BIGGER Oscars than what I’m seeing the pundits around the internet view as Oscar contenders, which can be defined as what movies the critics like best. So much of this can be written off as wishful thinking.

Best Picture

Joker: Folie a Deux Dune: Part Two Sing Sing Conclave Anora Gladiator 2 Here Blitz Wicked The Piano Lesson

Alts: Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, Queer, The Nickel Boys, Emelia Perez

Best Director

Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux Denis Villenueve, Dune 2 Edward Berger, Conclave Sean Baker, Anora Steve McQueen, Blitz

Alts: Luca Guadagnino, Queer, Kevin Costner, Horizon, Ridley Scott, Gladiator 2, Bob Zemeckis, Here

Best Actor

Coleman Domingo, Sing Sing Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux Daniel Craig, Queer Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Paul Mescal, Gladiator 2

Alt. Tom Hanks, Here, Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice, Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Best Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez (unless supporting) Lady Gaga, Folie a Deux Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Saoirse Ronan, Blitz Mikey Madison, Anora,

Alt. Angelina Jolie, Maria, Amy Adams, Nightbitch, Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

That’s all I got for you today, for what it’s worth. Have a great weekend.