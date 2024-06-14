Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

What do dinosaurs, abs, and ten thousand dollars have in common? They are all things that Isaac Higgentoot desperately wants in season three of CBS’ Ghosts. For a show that features a prominently dead cast of characters, it manages to embrace the wants and desires with immediacy and hilarity, and this third season is the strongest outings of the ensemble comedy. Brandon Scott Jones’ Continental Army Captain has had a surprisingly amount of growth over the last two seasons, but, by the end of this round of episodes, he discovers that he needs to be more vocal about what he wants.

Love is in the air at Woodstone as Isaac and Nigel plan their upcoming wedding. With Hetty as their wedding planner, they know that it will be tasteful affair–and an expensive one. Who knew that a house full of spirits would spend so much time negotiating the money they can’t hold let alone spend.

As this third season comes to a close, things begin percolating in Isaac’s head that he might want to hold on on tying the knot. After Nigel receives a lap dance from his ex-boyfriend, Nigel suggest they even the playing field by getting Isaac one. Sam hires Deniz Akdeniz’s Chris to dance for Isaac (…an empty chair), and Isaac discovers that his dancer not only has the perfect bod but also a fondness and knowledge for dinosaurs–Isaac’s newest obsession. Is it possible that Isaac can give himself permission to want something rather than settle for whatever he can find?

Ghosts has always been deeper and more philosophical than one might expect from a silly, Muppet-y show about ghosts running amok. Like the season’s best episode, “Holes Are Bad,” Isaac’s evolution comes from seeing a gay man embrace the things he thought the world automatically denied him. Even though Isaac and Nigel will have to unpack their break-up in seasons to come, I am sure some small discomforts are nothing compared to realizing you’ve made the biggest mistake of your afterlife.

Now we just need Jay and Sam to get a bootleg of Jonathan Bailey’s upcoming Jurassic World performance…

Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+.