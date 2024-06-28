Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Television Academy announced today that the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be presented by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph at a ceremony slated for Wednesday, July 17, at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT. The ceremony will stream live from the historic El Capitan Theatre on Emmys.com/nominations.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego will join Hale and Ralph at the nominations ceremony. “While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” said Abrego. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

Three-time Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and author Tony Hale is best known for his role as “Gary Walsh” in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning political satire Veep. Hale won two Emmys for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” for Veep in 2013 and 2015 and was nominated in the same category in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He won his third Emmy in 2023 for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Children’s Program” for The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+. Currently, Hale can be heard in theaters worldwide as the voice of “Fear” in Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” and on July 25, he will co-star in Netflix’s The Decameron, a dark comedy series set during the bubonic plague in 1348 Italy. Later this year he will also co-star in the Netflix period crime drama, Woman of the Hour, opposite Anna Kendrick.

With an acclaimed career spanning over four decades, award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph currently stars as “Barbara Howard” on ABC’s hit comedy series Abbott Elementary. In 2022, the role garnered her the Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series,” and in 2023, the Critics Choice Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” as well as a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.” Additionally, Ralph has received five NAACP Image Award nominations for her work in over 100 episodes of UPN’s Moesha and had a lead role in Nickelodeon’s hit series Instant Mom. Other television credits include Showtime’s Ray Donovan, CBS’s Emmy-nominated Designing Women and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Ralph has starred in numerous films and will next be seen in the Bleecker Street comedy The Fabulous Fouralongside Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullally in theaters July 26.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on ABC.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.