Indian-American actress Richa Moorjani wasn’t familiar with the Fargo universe prior to auditioning for the role of Indira Olmstead in Year 5.

To prepare for the audition, she dove into the 1995 film and as much of the first four seasons of Noah Hawley’s anthology series as she could. She fell in love with the world immediately. When she received the script, she immediately connected with the character of Indira. What made the role even sweeter was the fact that Hawley envisioned her as an Indian-American woman, a rare occurrence within mainstream American television.

She was so moved, in fact, that she expressed her feelings in a direct letter to Hawley.

“I told him how meaningful it was that he’d written this character as an Indian-American woman. It’s such an iconic character, this female cop that has forever defined the Fargo world,” Moorjani recalled. “The first woman of color [as a female cop in the series] was Indira, even more specifically she was Indian. I told him how meaningful that was.”

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Moorjani talks about the experience of working in this fantastic Fargo ensemble. She also shares how she found the character and prepared to play a police deputy who is good at her job. She also talks about the spiritual connections between Indira and Frances McDormand’s Marge Gunderson.

Finally, she talks about the unusual decision Indira makes halfway through the series and what that says about herself and about fiscal and emotional debt in general.

Fargo streams exclusively on Hulu.