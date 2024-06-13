Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Before apps like Grindr or Scruff could tell you if another gay man was close by, you had to master the art of “the look.” You had to be closer to him to see his eyes or the position of his head. In a way, cruising is a lost art, but, thankfully, more safeguards are in place to avoid a potentially dangerous situation. Cinematographer Simon Dennis lovingly captures paths of lust for the characters at the center of Fellow Travelers. A burgeoning love story has never looked so good.

Dennis was the director of photography for episodes one, two, four, and five, so he got to establish a visual language with director Danial Minahan and then return to work with James Kent. There has been ample press about the explosive connection between Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin, but not enough respect has been paid to the visual language surrounding it. Lit in stunning golden hues, the physicality itself tells a story with how close the camera is to the lighting of the scene. There is meaning behind why Dennis lights one scene in red and then another in a whiskey brown, and you have to take different styles of apartments into account. You won’t find the same lighting in Hawkins’ stylish apartment that you will at Fire Island or at Tim’s apartment.

The themes of necessary deception and hidden truths come into play in the cinematography as well. We see several shots of Hawk walking down to his favorite cruising spot as men mill about or make a hasty exit. As someone walks towards Hawk, shadows obscure men’s faces as the night sky shrouds everyone in darkness. In addition to these lustful moments, Dennis expertly shoots Christmas at The Cozy Corner, Hawk’s stressful, angled polygraph scene, and the disorienting tragedies of two government workers.

Dennis’ photography captures the sexy beginnings of a secret love affair, but he really gives us hope that love can be found in the darkest of places.

Fellow Travelers is streaming now on Paramount+.