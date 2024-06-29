Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Ready to sink your teeth into these nominations?

For this year’s Dorian TV nominations, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics opted for some sexy comedy and some sexy bloodsuckers as Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire led the drama side with six nominations–up from two mentions for the previous season. FX’s The Bear, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Max’s Hacks also landed the same amount of nominations with Shōgun and Fellow Travelers not far behind with five nominations.

Audiences and fans of Disney+’s Doctor Who have commented that this season is its gayest yet, and two of the best nominations come for Ncuti Gatwa and Jinkx Monsoon for their respective roles on this fourteenth season. With a recent article revealing that almost forty percent of queer characters not returning to television, it’s heartening to see that GALECA has mentioned so many shows with queer and trans actors and characters.

Check out the full list of nominations below!

New York, N.Y. – Stonewall Day, June 28, 2024 – On the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion, the 500 members strong GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the group’s 2024 Dorian TV Awards nominations for the best in television and streaming across 24 categories, mainstream to LGBTQ+. Voters in the organization, now in its 15th year, work or freelance for some of the most respected media outlets in the U.S. and beyond.

Among dramas, three vivid series versions of very disparate period novels lead the way. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, seen on AMC, took six Dorian nominations, while Shōgun (FX/Hulu) and Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+) each earned five. Meanwhile, the entrenched, often daring comedies The Bear (FX/Hulu) and Hacks (Max)—and Netflix’s downright shocking, if sometimes darkly amusing, miniseries Baby Reindeer—all grabbed six nods.

“A lot of our nominated shows are focused on outcasts trying to punch through norms, and their own fears and flaws, to find peace—a not-easy road, but one our members obviously loved following,” said GALECA founder and Executive Director John Griffiths. “It’s fitting we’re flagging these stories on the same day that, years ago, the brave souls of Stonewall—LGBTQ folks and allies—took to the streets of Greenwich Village to protest abuse and oppression and hate at the hands of bigots and bullies. Like those protesters, the writers of these Dorian Award-nominated shows remind us that you can’t just pout and clutch pearls if you want a better existence.”

This year, GALECA added some new categories, including Best Written Show. Nominees there include the aforementioned The Bear, Hacks, Reindeer, Travelers along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, a past favorite with the group across several categories. And vying for Best Genre TV Show alongside Vampire are Netflix’s haunting The Fall of the House of Usher, Amazon Prime’s future-trippy Fallout and the spooky satires What We Do in the Shadows (FX) and Chucky (SyFy/USA).

Among the nice surprises: Palm Royale star Kristen Wiig landed a nod for Best TV Performance—Comedy for her work on that fizzy Apple TV+ hit, joining fellow former Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph (Loot) and Martin Short (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building) in the category alongside rising stars like Devery Jacobs for the final season of Reservation Dogs. The latter show, about a dogged group of Indigenous friends in Oklahoma, is up for both Best Unsung TV Show and Best TV Comedy.

Names both big and up-and-coming actually pepper all of the non-gendered acting, performance and tribute categories. Think Emma Stone, Jodie Foster, Angela Bassett, Ryan Gosling, Christine Baranski, LeVar Burton, Carol Burnett and Meryl Streep . . . and Kali Reis, Ncuti Gatwa, Moeka Hoshi, Nama Mau, Jessica Gunning, Benny Safdie, Emma D’Arcy and Julio Torres.

As for GALECA’s most irreverent Dorian Award, Campiest TV Show honors could go to doll-gone-wild tale Chucky, Netlix’s cheeky bodice-ripper Bridgerton, Peacock’s money-grubbers competition The Traitors, the 1970s Manhattan society dishfest Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu), and Apple TV+s Palm Royale, a more fictional dishfest, this time skewering the Palm Beach crowd circa 1969. In Royale, nominee Wiig plays an average woman who’s dying to be accepted by the fancies at a posh private resort, only to find she actually wants more out of life than the shiny stuff everyone around her seems to crave.

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorian Awards, chosen democratically by the full membership, go to TV, film and Broadway/Off-Broadway at different times of the year. Members work of freelance for a variety of mainstream and niche media outlets, including The New Yorker, Slate, Salon, The Daily Beast, Vulture, HuffPost, The Los Angeles Times, CNN online, MSNBC online, Today online, GMA online, Out, The Advocate, The Boston Globe, E!, GQ, Essence, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, Emmy, The Wrap, People, Reuters, USA Today, TV Guide, Time, NPR, Nerdist, Playlist, Vanity Fair, Polygon, Jezebel, GLAAD, Rolling Stone, IndieWire, The Guardian, Decider, Collider, Vogue, Town and Country, ABC affiliates, Parade, etc.

GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed Q+ eye on everything entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists, especially the underrepresented. Follow us @DorianAwards on social media, and find more information about who we are and what we do at GALECA.org.

2024 DORIAN TV AWARD NOMINATIONS—FULL LIST

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hacks (Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Hacks (Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Chucky (Syfy/USA)

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW (new category)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Hacks (Max)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW (new category)

Drag Latina (Revry/LATV+)

Elite (Netflix)

Past Lies (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo (FX)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Jinkx Monsoon, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Benny Safdie, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Netflix)

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jean Smart, Hacks (Max)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Joel Kim Booster, Loot (Apple TV+)

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jamie Lee-Curtis, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Megan Stalter, Hacks (Max)

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS / Paramount+)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, What Was I Made For?,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

Steve Martin, “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Mother,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

Girls State (Apple TV+)

The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery)

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (Showtime)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO)

The Stroll (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW (new category)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Chucky (SyFy/USA)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Bobs Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

X-Men 97 (Disney+)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Chucky (SyFy / USA)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

The Traitors (Peacock)

WILDE WIT AWARD

—To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Hannah Einbinder

Julio Torres

GALECA TV Icon Award

—To a uniquely talented star we adore

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

Carol Burnett

LeVar Burton

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award

—For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

RuPaul Charles

Margaret Cho

Alan Cumming

Emma D’Arcy

Ncuti Gatwa

Network / Streamer’s Nominated Program Counts:

Netflix – 26

Hulu and/or FX – 24

HBO and Max – 20

Showtime and/or Paramount+ – 9

ABC – 7

Apple TV+ – 7

AMC – 6

Disney+ – 4

Amazon Prime – 3

Peacock – 3

SyFy/USA – 3

NBC – 2

Revry/LATV – 1

Fox – 1

Investigation Discovery – 1

MTV – 1