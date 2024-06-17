Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Talking to 2022 Emmy nominee Christopher McDonald, I intended to solely think and talk about his hilarious work across Hacks season three, which again has him in contention for an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

But I couldn’t help myself. I had to mention Grease 2. I had to mention the great memories I have of that very imperfect but incredibly fun musical. Fortunately, McDonald, as you’ll see in the video below, was totally game to talk about one of his earliest roles that has yet to escape him. He even tosses out a lyric from the film’s “Reproduction.”

That made me happy.

His performance in the great third season of Hacks also makes me very happy. As the now-engaged Marty Ghilain, McDonald takes the character through the crisis of a bad engagement and the slow realization that Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) trajectory is headed higher than his seems to be. Season three offers him the opportunity to shade his performance with an emotional undercurrent that he hadn’t had before.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, McDonald talks about Marty’s evolution as a character and his challenges in being an engaged man. He also talks about filming the brilliant sixth episode, “Par for the Course,” in which Marty stands by dubiously as Deborah tones down her persona to attract a coveted late-night hosting gig. He also talks about his favorite season three Marty moments after, yes, talking about Grease 2 and the continued fascination with the film.

Hacks streams in its entirety on MAX.