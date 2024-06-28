Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Annie Baker’s Janet Planet exists in that tender, sensitive place when we looked at our mothers as if they were our world. Our mothers can be our first teachers and our first main source of comfort. Because of the love we receive from them, we are capable of going out into the world with the confidence to find our own purpose while still whiling away in the paradise of childhood. In Baker’s film, the way that one young girl looks at her mother unlocks the door to go beyond one formative summer.

Julianne Nicholson’s face is captured with effortless care in a performance of quiet naturalism as Janet, an acupuncturist living in Massachusetts in 1991. The film opens with her young daughter, Lacy, running down to call her mother in the middle of the night to ask to be picked up early from camp. As Lacy waits for her, she realizes she made a mistake but Janet whisks her away anyway. There is something in the hug between them, shot from the perspective of Lacy’s fellow campmates, that makes us feel like we can feel their relationship even from this distance.

Baker’s film is sectioned off into near vignettes to feature the people that Janet brings into their home over the course of the rest of the summer. Lacy returns home and invades the time between her mother and her boyfriend, Wayne (a fantastic Will Patton). A blunt and inquisitive child, Lacy makes friends with Wayne’s daughter from a previous relationship and bugs him too much about seeing her again. There are moments where it feels like Wayne is avoiding looking at Lacy and, ultimately, the camera as if he is trying to not catch our eye.

Sophie Okonedo’s Regina, a performance artist, moves into the attic space to help her get back on her feet, and her conversations with Lacy are some of the best of the film. There is a familiarity between them since Regina is Janet’s friend, but Lacy still regards Regina with wonder as an adult talks to her like she’s an adult. As Regina struggles to find a job that she likes, she talks to Lacy about Janet’s bad taste in men and how Lacy doesn’t have friends. Okonedo pro

As different people move in and out of Janet and Lacy’s orbit, we see how Janet bends and adapts to them, and Lacy observes this from the front row. With Will, Janet tries to help with his ailments, and she explores self-growth with Elias Koteas’ Avi. Without being asked, we see how Lacy takes in these new people, her eyes always focusing as she watches conversations between her mother and others. Zoe Ziegler is marvelous with her blank stare and her warm smile–she holds her own so well.

I latched onto Lacy’s stare on her mother, but then I noticed Nicholson’s watchful eye on her daughter. Perhaps she was just as inquisitive and curious when she was Lacy’s age, but she has refined that gaze into something more patient. Nicholson always feels like she has a secret, her characters nervous or even scared to reveal a deeply held truth, but Janet is honest. There is a moment between them towards the end of the film where they are laying in bed together and Lacy asks her mother if she would be disappointed if she dated a girl. The dialogue is simple but charged with curiosity. Nicholson’s performance is beautifully calibrated for a character who knows she owes her daughter the truth to set her on the right path, but is sometimes nervous to release those truths.

Do our parents know they will have to reveal truths to us in time? Are they waiting for it? Janet Planet is a film that hones in on the wonder of childhood as we begin to ask questions and the answers parents might be hesitant to give. It’s wryly funny and optimistically cautious about its characters.

Janet Planet is in theaters now.