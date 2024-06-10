Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

In Sherise Dorf’s funny and poignant first feature, The Everything Pot, Lisa Edelstein plays Rachel, an empty-nester who swiftly responds to a former colleague’s wedding invitation and opens up a Pandora’s Box of feelings, emotions and self-reflections, tossing the nuptials into disarray– as well as her own marriage.

Rachel’s daughter has just left for college, leaving her alone with her husband, Adam (Erik Griffin). When she received a wedding invite from a former employee, Charlie (James Wolk), she immediately responds with an RSVP and a gift, the titular Everything Pot. That reply causes problems between Charlie and his insecure fiancé, Clare (Delaney Rowe), who wonders if Charlie has a thing for Rachel. Long buried feelings and petty jealousies rear their expected heads and both couples must face certain realities about their respective relationships.

The film is incisive at times, but it is Edelstein that brings it to brilliant life, delivering a nuanced, penetrating performance as a fiftysomething woman trying to figure out where she is and where she wants to go. Her scenes with Wolk have a sexy and refreshing honestly.

The consummate thesp made her feature film debut playing a backstage makeup artist in Oliver Stone’s The Doors in 1990. Her movie credits include, As Good as It Gets, Keeping the Faith, What Women Want, Daddy Day Care, Say Uncle and Joshy.

On television she is best known for portraying Dr. Lisa Cuddy on Fox’s popular medical drama, House. Other TV work include episodes of Seinfeld, Almost Perfect, Sports Night, The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Felicity, The Practice, The Good Wife, Castle, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Good Doctor, The Kominsky Method, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Little Bird.

Edelstein has been nominated for three SAG Ensemble Awards (for House and The Kominsky Method) and won the 2011 People’s Choice Award for House.

The Everything Pot is World Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival through June 15th. For tickets visit: https://tribecafilm.com/films/everything-pot-2024

Awards Daily enjoyed a zoom chat with the gifted Edelstein.