PALM SPRINGS, CA (June 23, 2024) – The 2024 Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its Festival juried and audience award winners as part of the Awards Brunch at the Renaissance Hotel Palm Springs. Awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award® qualifying awards were presented to the winners selected from the 310 short films that were part of the Official Selection. The festival took place June 18-24, 2024.
The winner of these awards may be eligible to submit their short to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar® consideration.
Winner: Bogotá Story (Colombia/USA), Directed by Esteban Pedraza
Special Mention: Basri and Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy (Indonesia), Directed by Khozy Rizal
Winner: The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Switzerland), Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska
Special Mention: Wander to Wonder (Netherlands/France/
Belgium/United Kingdom), Directed by Nina Gantz
Winner: Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr (USA), Directed by Kimberly Reed
Special Mention: Frank (USA), Directed by David Gauvey Herbert
Special Mention: Kowloon! (USA), Directed by Mona Xia and Erin Ramirez
Winner: Oyu (France/Japan), Directed by Atsushi Hirai
Special Mention: Making Babies (Canada), Directed by Eric K. Boulianne
Winner: Complications (Norway), Directed by Ivar Aase
Special Mention: Favours (Sweden/France), Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson
Winner: On the 8th Day (France), Directed by Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois
Special Mention: Bug Diner (USA), Directed by Phoebe Jane Hart
Winner: Where Insects Hide at Night (Brazil/USA), Directed by Lucas Acher
Special Mention: Jellyfish and Lobster (United Kingdom), Directed by Yasmin Afifi
Winner: Primos (Puerto Rico/USA), Directed by Ricardo Varona
Special Mention: Bita Joon (USA), Directed by Sara Boutorabi
Winner: Remember, Broken Crayons Colour Too (Switzerland), Directed by Urša Kastelic, Shannet Clemmings
Special Mention: Jardines (Mexico), Directed by Alfredo Torres
Special Mention: Outside Center (Canada/Germany), Directed by Eli Jean Tahchi
Winner: The Real Truth About the Fight (Croatia/Spain), Directed by Andrea Slaviček
Special Mention: A Bird Called Memory (Brazil/United Kingdom), Directed by Leonardo Martinelli
Winner: Trapped (USA), Directed by Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Special Mention for Direction: Jedo’s Dead (USA), Directed by Sara Nimeh
Winner: Favourites (Australia), Directed by Nick Russell
Special Mention: The Bullfighter (USA), Directed by Giselle Bonilla
Winner: Honeymoon (Greece/France/Cyprus), Directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos
Winner: Wander to Wonder (Netherlands/France/
Belgium/United Kingdom), Directed by Nina Gantz
Special Mention for Worst Nightmare: Dream Creep (USA), Directed by Carlos A.F. Lopez
Winner: Palestine Islands (France/Palestine), Directed by Nour Ben Salem, Julien Menanteau
Honorary Mention: Don’t Leave Home! (Georgia/Estonia), Directed by David Japaridze
Winner: Then Comes the Body (USA/Nigeria), Directed by Jacob Krupnick
Special Mention: Madeleine (Canada), Directed by Raquel Sancinetti
Winner: Guts (USA), Directed by Margaux Susi
Special Mention: Hello Stranger (Canada), Directed by Amélie Hardy
Winner: Mog’s Christmas (United Kingdom), Directed by Robin Shaw
Special Mention: Shellfish (France), Directed by Justine Aubert, Cassandra Bouton, Grégoire Callies, Maud Chesneau, Anna Danton, Loic Girault, Gatien Peyrude, Justine Raux