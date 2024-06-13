Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

“The things I would do for a Ritz cracker…” is a line that tells you how much risk Pete is willing to take in his life…and in death. Pete has always been the dependable Woodstone Manor resident, and he will sometimes put his own wants or needs aside just for the sake of the rest of the spirits or if it might cause too much of a ruckus. Season three of the CBS hit confronts our beloved Pinecone Trooper leader with a surprising amount of change, and Richie Moriarty allows Pete to open his mind for some new possibilities.

When you divorce your spouse, you imagine that you will run into them here and there. It will be awkward. It will be painful. It’s something that many people have dealt with. If you suddenly died, though…and your found out, in death, that you wife was continually unfaithful…with your best friend…and then you never had a real conversation with them about it…until they also die on the same property…what would you do? After Pete’s wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron?!) bites it after biting and choking on a donut hole, Pete finds himself trapped at Woodstone for eternity with her. There is no Hallmark card to soothe or prepare you for that!

Ghosts does an incredible job at expanding on its world given the circumstances. Primarily using one location, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman cleverly find ways to bring on big themes to the Woodstone property. Being able to leave the property is a game changer for Moriarty’s character, and he realizes that this means big things for Pete. Maybe with all the worrisome things in his (after) life, the world is giving Pete a gift because he deserves it more.

As a travel agent in life, Pete allowed people to expand their perspective and expand their worldview when they packed their bags for a new adventure. Now that he is traveling as light as anyone can be, he might be able to see what the world has to offer him in return.

Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+.