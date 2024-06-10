Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Martha will be happy to hear this…

The Television Association of America are keen on drama this year as Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Ripley, along with FX’s Shōgun lead this year’s nominations with five each. It’s thrilling to see Richard Gadd’s limited series contender become a true water cooler moment of this year’s awards circuit, and it’s gaining momentum as we head into the voting window opening later this week. They are joined by The Bear, Hacks, and Reservation Dogs in the Program of the Year category. Since 2010, only two other limited series (The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and Watchmen) have taken this top award. Can Baby Reindeer join them?

Jean Smart missed out on Individual Achievement in Comedy last year, but she was mentioned again this year, and Reservation Dogs‘ Devery Jacobs picked up their first mention. We can also thank TCA for keeping our Girls5Eva dreams alive by nominating Renée Elise Goldsberry in the same category.

See the full list below.

Program of the Year

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“The Bear” – FX

‘Hacks” – HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“The Bear” – FX (2023 Winner in Category)

“Girls5eva” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO | Max

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“We Are Lady Parts” – Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“Fallout” – Prime Video

“Fargo” – FX

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

“True Detective: Night Country” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“The Fall of the House of Usher” – Netflix

“Fargo” – FX

“Fellow Travelers” – Showtime

“Ripley” – Netflix

“The Sympathizer” – HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“Fallout” – Prime Video

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – Prime Video

“Ripley” – Netflix

“Shōgun” – FX

“X-Men ’97” – Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” – HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, ”Shōgun” – FX

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – FX

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” – Netflix

Juno Temple, “Fargo” – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva” – Netflix

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” – FX

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“The Jinx: Part Two” – HBO | Max

“Queens” – Nat Geo

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” – ID

“Telemarketers” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Daily Show” – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” – HBO | Max

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“We’re Here” – HBO | Max

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

“Doctor Who” – Disney+

“Heartstopper” – Netflix

“My Adventures with Superman” – Adult Swim

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – Disney+

“Renegade Nell” – Disney+

“X-Men ’97” – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

“Bluey” – Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Frog and Toad” – Apple TV+

“Pokémon Concierge” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” – Apple TV+