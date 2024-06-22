Never Look Away is an inspirational testament of fierce determination and incomparable perseverance, and works as a satisfying eulogy to Moth’s indomitable spirit. Her fearless pursuit of truth through the lens, especially capturing the impact of war on innocent children, solidifies her legacy as a journalist whose lust for life and fearlessness left an enduring mark on all who crossed her path.
The first time I attended the Nantucket Film Festival, a movie captured the hearts of the entire island: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. Their joyous and heartwarming film not only clinched the festival’s Best Narrative Feature and Audience Award, but also earned them a Directors Guild of America nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a First-Time Feature Film. It garnered numerous other accolades, including a spot on my personal top 10 films of the year.
So when I spotted Los Frikis, their latest endeavor, on the 2024 festival lineup, I knew I had to be there.
Set in the early 1990s, Los Frikis dives into Cuba’s punk subculture born amidst Fidel Castro’s ban on rock music. Dubbed “Frikis,” these rebels faced discrimination and police brutality under Cuba’s Communist regime, surviving extreme poverty with few options: endure in Cuba’s hardships or risk a perilous raft journey to the United States (with a mere 20% success rate).
Amidst this turmoil, a third path emerged. With the AIDS epidemic sweeping the globe, Castro mandated HIV-positive individuals be isolated in sanatoriums. Seeking better conditions, many Frikis deliberately injected themselves with HIV-infected blood to gain entry.
In Los Frikis, we follow Gustavo and his older brother Paco as they navigate this harrowing path for economic relief. What unfolds within the sanatorium becomes a sanctuary of sorts, where they forge community and hope against the odds of a cure being found before AIDS claims their lives.
Based on true events, Nilson and Schwartz deliver another unforgettable film. While tonally more serious than their previous work, Los Frikis is expertly balanced with poignant and uplifting moments. Just as seen in The Peanut Butter Falcon, the film’s genuine warmth and authenticity resonate deeply – a testament to the directors’ down-to-earth approach and profound care for their craft and collaborators. The pair is a formidable duo who are as lighthearted and authentic as anyone you will ever meet in this industry.
The cast, predominantly composed of Cuban actors, shines with newcomers Héctor Medina and Eros de la Puente delivering remarkably authentic performances as Paco and Gustavo. They are joined by Adria Arjona (“Hit Man”), one of this year’s standout breakthrough performers, whose incredible stage presence and instinct mark the emergence of a new star. Supported by a stellar ensemble, their portrayals enrich the film’s immersive authenticity, drawing viewers into the unimaginable choices faced by these characters.
Santiago Gonzalez’s cinematography handsomely captures both natural beauty and raw emotion, complementing Nilson and Schwartz’s heartfelt storytelling.
Los Frikis offers a profoundly emotional journey, revealing new depths of Nilson and Schwartz’s artistry honed over the past five years. Their maturing sensibilities solidify their status as master storytellers, packing a tidal wave of raw emotion into a spellbinding tale of resilience and the enduring power of community amidst adversity. It’s a cinematic tour de force that resonates long after the credits roll.
Los Frikis is still seeking distribution – an oversight that major distributors like Sony Pictures Classics, Roadside Attractions, Magnolia Pictures, or IFC Films should rectify, potentially positioning it as a strong play for the fall awards circuit.