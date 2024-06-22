Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I began day three with Lucy Lawless’ directorial debut, Never Look Away, a captivating portrayal of former CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth. Moth’s career, love life, and legacy unfold as we explore her pioneering role in wartime journalism, her enigmatic persona fascinating even those closest to her. Former lovers and peers guide us through her industry ascent.

Known for her punk rock attitude and sensuality, Moth lived by two laws: no regrets and don’t be boring. Drawn to the emotional intensity of war, she fearlessly pursued hurricanes in Houston before ultimately finding her calling in conflict zones, living life on the edge with sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.

However, a near-fatal injury shifted Never Look Away from a tale of rebellion to a compelling comeback story. Confronting the trauma that disfigured her, Margaret channeled her anger into a remarkable return to the field.

Lawless, famed for her role in Xena: Warrior Princess, impresses in her directorial debut. Never Look Away is masterfully paced and insightful, blending archival footage and interviews to paint a vivid portrait of Moth’s defiance and resilience.

Never Look Away is an inspirational testament of fierce determination and incomparable perseverance, and works as a satisfying eulogy to Moth’s indomitable spirit. Her fearless pursuit of truth through the lens, especially capturing the impact of war on innocent children, solidifies her legacy as a journalist whose lust for life and fearlessness left an enduring mark on all who crossed her path. The first time I attended the Nantucket Film Festival, a movie captured the hearts of the entire island: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. Their joyous and heartwarming film not only clinched the festival’s Best Narrative Feature and Audience Award, but also earned them a Directors Guild of America nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a First-Time Feature Film. It garnered numerous other accolades, including a spot on my personal top 10 films of the year. So when I spotted Los Frikis, their latest endeavor, on the 2024 festival lineup, I knew I had to be there. Set in the early 1990s, Los Frikis dives into Cuba’s punk subculture born amidst Fidel Castro’s ban on rock music. Dubbed “Frikis,” these rebels faced discrimination and police brutality under Cuba’s Communist regime, surviving extreme poverty with few options: endure in Cuba’s hardships or risk a perilous raft journey to the United States (with a mere 20% success rate). Amidst this turmoil, a third path emerged. With the AIDS epidemic sweeping the globe, Castro mandated HIV-positive individuals be isolated in sanatoriums. Seeking better conditions, many Frikis deliberately injected themselves with HIV-infected blood to gain entry. In Los Frikis, we follow Gustavo and his older brother Paco as they navigate this harrowing path for economic relief. What unfolds within the sanatorium becomes a sanctuary of sorts, where they forge community and hope against the odds of a cure being found before AIDS claims their lives. Based on true events, Nilson and Schwartz deliver another unforgettable film. While tonally more serious than their previous work, Los Frikis is expertly balanced with poignant and uplifting moments. Just as seen in The Peanut Butter Falcon, the film’s genuine warmth and authenticity resonate deeply – a testament to the directors’ down-to-earth approach and profound care for their craft and collaborators. The pair is a formidable duo who are as lighthearted and authentic as anyone you will ever meet in this industry. The cast, predominantly composed of Cuban actors, shines with newcomers Héctor Medina and Eros de la Puente delivering remarkably authentic performances as Paco and Gustavo. They are joined by Adria Arjona (“Hit Man”), one of this year’s standout breakthrough performers, whose incredible stage presence and instinct mark the emergence of a new star. Supported by a stellar ensemble, their portrayals enrich the film’s immersive authenticity, drawing viewers into the unimaginable choices faced by these characters. Santiago Gonzalez’s cinematography handsomely captures both natural beauty and raw emotion, complementing Nilson and Schwartz’s heartfelt storytelling. Los Frikis offers a profoundly emotional journey, revealing new depths of Nilson and Schwartz’s artistry honed over the past five years. Their maturing sensibilities solidify their status as master storytellers, packing a tidal wave of raw emotion into a spellbinding tale of resilience and the enduring power of community amidst adversity. It’s a cinematic tour de force that resonates long after the credits roll. Los Frikis is still seeking distribution – an oversight that major distributors like Sony Pictures Classics, Roadside Attractions, Magnolia Pictures, or IFC Films should rectify, potentially positioning it as a strong play for the fall awards circuit. I eagerly await Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s next project, restless to see where their tremendous talent and dedication to authentic storytelling will lead them next. The day concluded with the Screenwriters Tribute, hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, honoring three influential artists whose contributions have deeply impacted film and television culture. Meredith Scardino, known for her work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Saturday Night Live, and Girls5eva, received the New Voice in Television Writing Award. Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry from Girls5eva presented the accolade. Kerry Ehrin, celebrated for her writing on Moonlighting, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and The Morning Show, was honored with the Excellence in Television Writing Award, presented by June Diane Raphael of The Morning Show. Finally, Roger Ross Williams, acclaimed for Music By Prudence, Life Animated, and Stamped from the Beginning, received the Career Achievement in Filmmaking Award from Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a 10-time New York Times bestselling author. The event was a delightful blend of humor and heartfelt gratitude. Congratulations to all the recipients on their well-deserved honors!