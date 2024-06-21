Next on my agenda was Between the Temples, Nathan Silver’s character-driven comedy featuring Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly De Leon, and Madeline Weinstein. Schwartzman portrays Ben, a temple cantor grappling with the recent loss of his wife. The narrative unfolds as Ben reconnects with Carla (Kane), his former grade school music teacher, who persuades him to assist with her bat mitzvah. Their relationship evolves uniquely throughout the film.

While heartfelt and sincere, Between the Temples didn’t quite hit the mark for me. The storyline occasionally felt unfocused and lacking in depth. The subplot involving Ben’s Rabbi (Robert Smigel) attempting to set Ben up with his daughter (Weinstein) seemed disconnected from the main narrative, despite Weinstein’s standout performance being a highlight of the film. I’m eager to see where her career takes her next.

Although I appreciated seeing Schwartzman in a leading role – I’ve been a fan since his breakout in 1998’s Rushmore – and Weinstein left a strong impression reminiscent of a young Natalie Portman, Between the Temples felt like a missed opportunity in many respects.

I found my experience with the third film, India Donaldson’s Good One, unfortunately underwhelming. The story follows 17-year-old Sam (played by Lily Collias) on a camping trip in the Catskills with her father, Chris, and his old friend, Matt. Throughout the weekend, Sam, mature beyond her years, listens to the two men reminisce about their youth, tinged with regrets and unresolved tensions. Sam navigates these conversations thoughtfully while embarking on her own introspective journey, until an unfortunate event changes everything.

My primary issue with Good One, aside from predicting the event early on, was its slow pacing. While I appreciate a gradual build-up in storytelling, the success of a slow burn hinges on an impactful payoff. Unfortunately, Good One falls short in delivering that payoff – it ends in an anticlimactic manner that left me puzzled and questioning its purpose. While the film attempts to explore the challenges and unpleasantness of navigating life’s trials through the perspective of a young woman, it does so without offering any fresh insights or resonant conclusions.

Despite its shortcomings, Good One did introduce me to the talented Lily Collias, whose performance deserves recognition. I look forward to seeing how her career unfolds and the roles she takes on next.

I wrapped up the long day with Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s captivating film, Ghostlight.

Dan (played by Keith Kupferer) is a disillusioned and emotionally withdrawn construction worker who has been growing distant from his wife (Tara Mallen) and outspoken daughter, Daisy (Katherine Mallen Kupferer). His unexpected entry into a community production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” guided by a local actor (Dolly De Leon), becomes a surprising outlet for his pain and anger.

I won’t go much further into the plot because I believe the less you know beforehand, the more impactful the film’s revelations will be.

What I will emphasize is how profoundly moved I was by Ghostlight. Kelly O’Sullivan’s screenplay stands out as one of my favorites in recent years, seamlessly blending unexpected humor with deep emotional resonance. The performances are exceptional across the board, particularly Keith Kupferer in the lead role. His portrayal of Dan is a tour de force, navigating a spectrum of emotions from explosive outbursts to profound grief with remarkable depth and authenticity. Katherine Mallen Kupferer delivers a standout performance as the complex teenage Daisy, showcasing a range that nearly steals the spotlight. Tara Mallen excels as the mother struggling to hold her family together amid her own challenges, while Dolly De Leon shines as the perceptive actress who sees beyond Dan’s tough exterior.

You will fall in love with this cast. Every player is developed well and is given room to breathe in their role. Their chemistry is off the charts, which is partly why I was so reeled in by the story. You might notice the overlap in Katherine’s last names – she is the real-life daughter of Keith and Tara, which aids in the credibility of the trio’s performances.

Following the screening, O’Sullivan shared her intention to explore grief and loss through the film’s narrative, drawing parallels with the theatrical tradition of the ghostlight – a solitary bulb left burning on stage. This poignant metaphor underscores the film’s exploration of art’s healing power, the struggle for acceptance, and the cathartic journey towards recovery. Ghostlight beautifully portrays the pivotal role of community in navigating life’s tribulations, leaving viewers with a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of both art and the process of healing. It is a profoundly moving and masterfully crafted film that captured my heart from start to finish.