Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Somehow, Donald Sutherland was never nominated for an Oscar, not for the Best Picture winner Ordinary People, not for Invasion of the Body Snatchers or Don’t Look Now. He was one of those actors who acted so much maybe they took him for granted.

Here, his son pays tribute:

He was given an honorary Oscar in 2017.

Who can forget this brilliant scene in Ordinary People, though:

What an actor. He leaves a monumental legacy and will be missed.