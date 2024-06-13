Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Netflix has released the trailer for this summer’s The Imaginary. Details and trailer are below!

Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

The groundbreaking hand-drawn animation of The Imaginary is heightened by first-of-their-kind techniques of light and shadow. The Imaginary is based on the beloved and award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing).

Streaming Release Date: July 5, 2024 Production: Studio Ponoc Director: Yoshiyuki Momose (Modest Heroes, Tomorrow’s Leaves) Screenwriter/Producer: Yoshiaki Nishimura, Two-time Academy Award nominee (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There) Cast: Louie Rudge-Buchanan (Rudger), Evie Kiszel (Amanda), Hayley Atwell (Lizzie), Sky Katz (Emily), Jeremy Swift (Mr Bunting), Kal Penn (Zinzan), LeVar Burton (The Old Dog), Jane Singer (Granny Downbeat), Ruby Barnhill (Aurora), Roger Craig Smith (Snowflake), Courtenay Taylor (Cruncher-of-Bones), Miles Nibbe (John) Main Theme Song “Nothing’s Impossible” Performed by: A Great Big World featuring Rachel Platten